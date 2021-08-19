SUTTON — With seven defensive players returning from last season’s 7-3 season, Sutton football head coach Steve Ramer is confident his team will be in the hunt for its 12th straight playoff appearance in 2021-22.
The question mark this season will be how fast the offense — which returns four starters — is able to get its running game up and running with two of its tougher opponents, Grand Island Central Catholic and Wilbur, looming on the schedule to start the season.
“We’ve got to be ready to go,” Ramer said. “A lot of new guys will need to be ready to go in a hurry.
“We have a really good core croup of returning guys on defense, so we’re hoping to have a good season. I expect our offense will be a work in progress.”
Returning defensive standouts expected to anchor the defense are senior linebackers Mathew Davis (6-1, 235), Jesse Herndon (6-1, 225) and junior Caleb Ladehoff (6-0, 210). Davis, an all-state selection in 2020, appears poised to pick up where he left off as part of the team’s formidable hard-nosed linebacker trio with Herndon and Ladehoff.
Herndon will further be counted upon to help move Sutton’s ground-oriented offense as the team’s starting fullback.
Piloting the offense at quarterback is returning junior Myles Jones. Jones, who logged some quality playing time last season due to injuries, is a capable passer who Ramer says showed the ability to run the team’s option offense.
“We run the ball and expect that to be our bread and butter again,” he said.
Senior running back Paxton Olsen (5-11, 195) will likely log the lion’s share of carries for the Mustangs. The team’s top rusher with 980 yards last season, he has since bulked up in the weight room and could be even tougher to stop this time around.
“He’s our main returning guy,” Ramer said. “He, Jesse (Herndon) and Mathew (Davis) are the guys who will run the ball for us.”
Returning two-way lineman juniors Alvino Sanchez (6-0, 240) and Vance Smith (6-0, 255) and senior Adam Griess (5-11, 240) will lead the push on offense.
Ramer said he’ll keep the team’s game plan uncomplicated to begin the year, and then ramp up the level of difficulty as the season progresses. As has been the rule of thumb during his tenure at Sutton, taking care of the football will once again be his primary emphasis from the get-go.
“We need to eliminate the turnovers and take care of the football,” he said. “Keep it simple: Eliminate our own mistakes and live off the other team’s (mistakes).”
2021 schedule
Aug. 27 at GICC; Sept. 3 at Wilber-Clatonia; Sept. 10 Fairbury; Sept. 17 at Lincoln Lutheran; Sept. 24 St. Cecilia; Oct. 1 at Sandy Creek; Oct. 8 Superior; Oct. 15 Gibbon; Oct. 22 at Doniphan-Trumbull