WAHOO — Sutton Post 61’s season concluded Tuesday with a 15-7 loss to Wayne in the Class B juniors state tournament at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo.

Less than 24 hours after blowing a five-run lead in a winners bracket game following a 2-0 start to the tourney, Sutton found itself packing its bags for the final time this summer.

