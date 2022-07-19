WAHOO — Sutton Post 61’s season concluded Tuesday with a 15-7 loss to Wayne in the Class B juniors state tournament at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo.
Less than 24 hours after blowing a five-run lead in a winners bracket game following a 2-0 start to the tourney, Sutton found itself packing its bags for the final time this summer.
Post 61 committed seven errors, which led to six unearned runs for the Blue Devils.
Sutton led 3-2 after 1 1/2 innings before Wayne scored nine of the game’s next 10 runs, including a six-run fourth inning that inflated the lead to 11-4.
Consecutive errors by Post 61 contributed to that big inning, in which Wayne also had six singles.
To Sutton’s credit, despite the defensive mistakes, its offense battled throughout, registering 10 hits in the contest.
Post 61 scored in every inning Wayne scored in. But Wayne had bigger numbers in all four frames.
Sutton took its first lead on a Wayne error on a ball batted by Thomas Bonde in the opening inning. Myles Jones scored on the play.
Jones gave Post 61 its final lead in the second inning with a single to score Payton Reed.
Weston Ohrt and Aiden Jones each finished with two hits for Sutton, which ends it season 24-6.
Sutton (24-6)...120 13x x — 7 10 7
Wayne...........230 64x x — 15 14 2
W — Wyatt Heikes. L — Thomas Bonde.
2B — S, Eli Nething. W, Aiden Liston.