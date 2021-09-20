GENEVA — Three Tribland teams took part in the Fillmore Central volleyball invite Saturday. St. Cecilia, Sutton and Fillmore Central took part in the six-team tournament.
Sutton won both of its pool play games and advanced to the championship.
After dropping set one to Raymond Central, who won the other pool, the Fillies had to step up defensively to win the tournament.
Sutton head coach Shelli Mohnike liked the way her defense responded after a rough first set.
“After the day we had so far, we had a lot of confidence going into this match. Then playing in a close match, we knew that we were going to have to play good defense to turn that game around,” Mohnike said. “To go from losing by two and winning by three or four, defensively we had a great match.”
The outside hitting for the Fillies ramped up after the 26-24 loss in the first set. The attackers came alive for the Fillies. Senior Reagan Vavricek had 11 kills in the final two sets for the Fillies and 14 kills for the match to go along with an ace. Her teammate sophomore Lily McCroden had eight kills.
“Our offense is running very well right now,” Mohnike said. “Raymond Central is a very good team, especially in the middle. These girls are playing with so much intensity right now and that is great to see. We are playing on all cylinders. Things that we have been working on for a while, being able to serve, great passes and being able to swing hard.”
Sutton managed to take the next two sets 25-22, 25-21 to take the championship.
The Hawkettes took part in the third place game of the tournament and had no trouble getting past Milford, winning both sets 25-19 and 25-16 in the consolation.
“We started off well against Wilber-Clatonia. Early games are sometimes tough and we made some errors, but got out of that in two sets,” said STC head coach Kelan Schumacher. “Then we played a really good Raymond Central team in the second game. They were the aggressors in that game compared to us. In the game against Milford it was nice to get out of here with a two-set win. We had a couple of rotations in that game where we were struggling with the side out. We are going to work on those rotations and learn from them but it is always great to get a win.”