SUTTON — Jon Ladehoff will be looking deep down his bench for any and all contributions this season in Sutton.
The Mustangs are still reloading the cabinet after a state tournament run in 2020 that saw them finish in fourth place.
For the second straight season, they will return two starters. This time it's senior Garrison Perrien and junior Cole Baumert. The pair combined for 4.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Returning letter-winners include seniors Jesse Bargen and Tyson Scheidemann and sophomores Aidan Jones and Harrison Herndon.
Potential contributors appear to be freshmen Jacob Huxoll and Payton Reed, sophomore Weston Ohrt, and senior Claydon Claus.
"We will be looking to find some people to step up and become scorers for us," Ladehoff said. "Through the season we hope to develop depth and be competitive as the year goes along."