WAHOO — Sutton Post 61 improved to 2-0 at the Class B juniors state tournament with a 7-2 win over Plattsmouth Sunday.
Sutton outlasted Alliance 5-3 in the first round on Saturday and now plays Lincoln Christian, a 5-1 winner over host Wahoo, at 7 p.m. Monday.
Myles Jones struck out 11 Plattsmouth batters and doubled for in Sunday’s win.
Post 61 snapped a 1-1 tie and took the lead for good with a six-run explosion in the third frame. The first eight batters reached base, including via four walks and a hit batsman.
Jones and Thomas Bonde both doubled to inflate the score to 7-1.
Plattsmouth scratched across only one more run on a single in the fourth.
Eli Nething added two hits for Sutton, which improved to 24-4 on the summer.
Plattsmouth.....100 100 0 — 2 5 2
Sutton (24-4).....100 600 x — 7 5 2
W — Myles Jones. L — Louis Ingram.
2B — S, Jones, Bonde.
Saturday: Sutton 5, Alliance 3
Alliance scored three runs in the sixth to put pressure on Sutton Post 61, but couldn’t force the issue any further.
Sutton escaped with a 5-3 win after lead 4-0 through 5 1/2 innings.
Payton Reed and Nething had RBI singles for Post 61 in the fourth, and Bonde plated two more in the sixth.
Alliance began the bottom half of the sixth with three straight singles, then scored two more runs with two outs to close in 4-3.
Reed’s double in the seventh provided the necessary cushion for Sutton as he chased home Carson Mau.
Weston Ohrt earned the win for Sutton in his complete game effort.