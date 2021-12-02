SUTTON — In the second quarter Sutton got hot. Superior did not. And that made all the difference Thursday in the Fillies’ season-opening 53-47 win over the Wildcats.
Sutton reeled off 17 points in the second period while holding Superior scoreless. The Fillies’ scoring barrage helped them lead by as many as 18 points before halftime.
But Superior wouldn’t back down. The Wildcats trimmed Sutton’s lead to as few as five points down the stretch. The game’s outcome remained in doubt until the final moments.
“The second quarter was huge,” said Sutton coach Josh Rapp. “We got a little momentum going. We got tons of inside-out looks against (Superior’s) zone.”
Superior couldn’t find many answers against some of the Fillies’ shooters.
Kate Griess led the Sutton charge with 15 points, including three buckets from behind the arc. Alivia Huxoll connected for 14 points. Xytlaly Bautista contributed 10 points.
Huxoll paced Sutton in its second-quarter outburst by tallying nine points. She scored three buckets inside the paint and went 3-for-3 at the free-throw stripe.
“Sutton really has a two-headed monster in Griess and Bautista,” said Superior coach Jake Nannen. “When you throw in (Alivia) Huxoll, they are a real tough guard. All the credit in the world to Sutton.”
While Sutton’s offense clicked, its defense played lights out. The Fillies kept Wildcat senior Shayla Meyer to eight points in the first quarter but couldn’t find the range in the second quarter.
However, Meyer took charge in the fourth quarter. That’s when she registered 11 of her game-high 24 points. Meyer had to work against a sagging defense that double-teamed her the whole game.
“In the fourth quarter we got a little bit relaxed and let (Meyer) get some too-easy buckets,” Rapp said. “She got on a roll, and it is hard to slow her down when she gets to that to pace.”
Superior’s Teegan Duncan nailed a three-point basket late in the game to cut Sutton’s advantage to 52-47. Meyer kept the margin at five points with a layup.
While Superior rallied, Sutton got just enough scoring in the last quarter to earn the win. Bautista and Nuss each drained a trey. Five of the Fillies’ 15 fourth-quarter points came at the stripe.
“It wasn’t pretty down the stretch,” Rapp said. “But we did enough to get the job done. We knew this would be tough. I am just glad we put together a four-quarter game and came out on top.”
The two teams broke out quickly to start the game. Superior grabbed the early lead thanks to a 7-0 scoring run. The Wildcats led for most of the first quarter. But Sutton took the lead for good when Huxoll sank a pair of charity shots early in the second quarter.
Sutton outscored Superior in each of the first three quarters. Superior’s fourth-quarter run helped the Wildcats to a 22-point production in the last quarter.
“We battled back. We stuck with the game plan and made some adjustments. That’s all you can ask for the first game of the year,” Nannen said. “We played a really good three quarters. And we are very proud of battling back against a really good team. We settled in the second half we bounced back pretty well.”
Superior (0-1)......13 0 12 22 — 47
Sutton (1-0)........11 17 10 15 — 53
Superior (47)
Laci Kirchoff 7, Leah McMeen 5, Teegan Duncan 3, Shayla Meyer 24, Ella Gardner 8.
Sutton (53)
Xytlaly Bautista 10, Kate Griess 15, Julia George 5, Gracie Nuss 6, Reagan Robinson 2, Kennedy Perrien 1, Alivia Huxtoll 14.