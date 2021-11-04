LINCOLN — Mayhem.
Pinnacle Bank Arena was mayhem Thursday night.
Two races to 15, two semifinal spots on the line.
Superior’s Shayla Meyer spent most of set five in the back row before rotating into the front, as fate would have it, for the final point.
Game. Match. Semifinalists.
Meyer, who hold the Class C-2 record for kills in a match with 45, buried her 39th kill of the match off the hands of the Amherst block and fell to the floor, and her Wildcat teammates followed.
Superior served its only two aces in the match in the fifth set, and Madison Heusinkvelt added nine kills for the Wildcats, who improved to 24-8 with their 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 11-25, 15-7 victory.
First-year head coach Randall Loch fist pumped to the Superior crowd like Kirk Gibson rounding second base in the 1988 World Series, then ran through the Wildcat band behind a trail of woos.
“I wanted this for the girls so bad,” Loch said. “It was awesome to see them come through in that match.”
Superior led the match 2-1 before Amherst powered through the fourth, dominating the Wildcats 25-11.
But the Wildcats have been on this stage before, three out of the last four years, in fact. Amherst had made just two trips to state since 1978.
“When we got down big, you could just tell in their eyes, like, it’s our turn to go,” Loch said. “We came out in that fifth set ready to go and that definitely changed it for us.”
The experience will be needed again Friday at 1 p.m. when the Wildcats face top-seeded Oakland-Craig, a team that is at the state tournament for the first time since 1992 but looked as good as advertised in its sweep of St. Cecilia earlier Thursday.
“Oakland is a great team, and we’ve definitely got to start preparing now,” Loch said. “But being in the top four is something every team looks forward to.”
Asked what will make the Wildcats successful Friday?
Loch answered: “We’ve just got to play Superior volleyball.”
Ending at the same time on the other side of the divider was Sutton’s five-setter with Clarkson/Leigh.
The Fillies overcame a 2-1 match deficit to defeat the Patriots 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 25- 19, 15-6 and make their first semifinal since 2009.
Sutton’s Alivia Huxoll, who flushed 20 kills, set the school record for kills in a season in the match when she slammed her first to the Sport Court inside PBA.
Huxoll finished with five blocks in the match, two in the fifth set, to help Sutton win the thriller.
Julia George added a block and an ace in the fifth and finished with 11 kills. Reagan Vavricek chipped in 10 kills.
“We definitely needed to get a few key stops, said Sutton head coach Shelli Mohnike. “Even a big dig wasn’t stopping the momentum, we needed a big block. And I told the girls in one of the last timeouts I needed a monster block and we ended up getting a couple there in game five.”
It was George’s block that put Sutton up 7-4 and prompted a Clarkson/Leigh timeout. Then George punished a ball set to her to double up the Patriots en route to the victory.
Sutton fell into Clarkson/Leigh’s pace and pattern through sets two and three, which allowed the higher seed to take a firm grasp of the match.
Chloe Hanel, who racked up a match-high 23 kills for C/L, scored 12 in the middle games. Kennedy Settje tacked on 13 for the Patriots, eight between sets two and three.
“We knew we had to clean it up,” George said. “We knew what was happening and we knew what to fix.”
Added Huxoll: “We knew what we had to do: play our game. Don’t let them dictate.”
Mohnike was hesitant to say the Fillies were being timid, but it was clear they weren’t the aggressor.
“We had not gotten to our game yet,” she said. “We were able to put our pieces together and run our offense the way we wanted in game four. We just moved with the momentum from there.”
Sutton will meet Wisner-Pilger in Friday’s 3 p.m. semifinal. The Gators got past Norfolk Catholic in four sets behind 20 kills from Lindsey Kneifl and 15 from Lily Otten.
Sutton (25-7)...........25 17 17 25 15
C/L (24-7)................21 25 25 19 6
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Vavricek 10-0-0, Kennedy Perrien 0-2-0, Julia George. 11-3-1, Lily McCroden 7-2-2, Alivia Huxoll 20-0-5, Kate Griess 2-2-4
Assists: Griess 44. Digs (high): Robinson 25
Clarkson/Leigh (kills-aces-blocks)
Makenna Held 0-2-0, Chloe Hanel 23-1-1, Kennedy Settje 13-1-0, Brynn Settje 1-1-0, Taryn Larson 7-0-2, Gracelyn Eisenmann 5-0-0, Korbee Wendt 4-0-0
Assists: Held 44, Hanel 5. Digs (high): K. Settje 24
Amherst (24-7)..........21 25 16 25 7
Superior (24-8)........25 21 25 11 15
No team stats available for Superior.
Amherst (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Herrick 15-2-1, Hannah Adam 4-0-1, Tenley Hadwiger 11-0-2, Kathryn Priickett 5-2-2, Saryn Prickett 10-0-0, Grace John 4-0-0.
Assists: K. Prickett 24, Kayten Hagan 20. Digs (high): Josie Loshonkohl 24