SUPERIOR — Not that she needed the extra fuel, but Shayla Meyer took a flame to the gasoline the Sandy Creek student section was dousing the Superior gymnasium with Monday night.
Meyer shrugged off the negative chants directed at her and turned it into a positive for the Wildcats.
The Ole Miss commit rose up and landed one fireball after another in the heart of the Cougar defense and screamed in excitement with each.
“I was a little in my head at the beginning (anyway) and once they started saying that, I knew it was time to go. I was done with that,” Meyer said.
By match’s end, Meyer crushed a match-high 19 kills, and No. 8 Superior swept Sandy Creek 25-16, 25-10, 25-8 in the semifinals of the Class C-2, Subdistrict 6 tournament.
“I thought we did a great job of limiting our errors and focusing on our side of the net,” said Superior head coach Randall Loch.
The Cougars, who won the play-in game in four sets over winless Fillmore Central earlier Monday, saw their season end after winning seven matches — four more than in 2020.
“I think from the get-go, on June 1 when we stepped into the weight room, there was just something about these girls that was different than the last few years,” said Sandy Creek coach Kortney Allen. “I was excited about it and I knew they were going to bring it. I don’t think we had one bad practice. They came ready to work and they were positive, and that’s something we didn’t have much in year’s past. So, it was good to see.”
Superior advances to a rematch with C-2 No. 5 Sutton, which swept Thayer Central for the second time this season. This one by scores of 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.
“Sutton played well and kept us off balance,” said Thayer Central coach Kurk Wiedel, whose team will need to rely on a wild card to play in a district final on Saturday. “We simply weren’t in the match mentally at times, which caused some issues.”
The Fillies (23-6) aced the fundamental test with a sound serve-and-pass game that had the ninth-ranked Titans (24-8) out of system and uncomfortable throughout.
“We knew playing them for the third time this year that we had to be on our game and follow our game plan,” said Sutton head coach Shelli Mohnike.
That plan relies heavily on Sutton’s performance at the service line. The Fillies got a good start with five aces in the first set alone.
Sutton’s balance on offense also played a key role. Behind Alivia Huxoll’s match-high 13 kills, Lily McCroden flushed nine and Reagan Vavricek and Julia George each notched seven.
George missed a chunk of the season with an injury, but having her back has provided a boost, said Mohnike.
Meyer said she’s excited for a rematch with the Fillies, given the Wildcats were swept on their home floor in mid-September.
“We need to play with better energy,” Meyer said. “The first time we played them it was not good. We need to play like tonight.”
Game one
SC.................................25 25 23 25
FC.................................14 16 25 15
No other information was available.
Game two
Sutton…………………..25 25 25
TC…………………………15 18 18
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reaagan Vavricek 7-0-0, Reagan Robinson 0-3-0, Kennedy Perrien 0-3-0, Lily McCroden 9-1-0, Alivia Huxoll 13-0-2, Kate Griess 3-0-0, Gracie Nuss 3-0-0, Julia George 7-0-0. Totals: 42-7-2
Assists: Griess 34, Robinson 2, Vavricek 1
Thayer Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Jadyn Bowman 4-0-0, Natalie Tietjen 10-0-1, Jasa Wiedel 1-1-0, Jayme Huhman 4-1-0, Kaisha Solomon 1-0-0, Cassie Hergott 2-0-1, Ava Wiedel 1-0-0. Totals: 23-2-2
Assists: J. Wiedel 21
Game three
Sandy Creek...............16 10 8
Superior.....................25 25 25
Sandy Creek (kills)
Jenna Heinz 2, Caitlin Rempe 2, Leah Hatch 5, Karys Lipovsky 6, Lexi Shuck 3
Superior (kills)
Teegan Duncan 6, Cailyn Barry 3, Shayla Meyer 19, Madison Heusinkvelt 3, Brooklyn Grabast 2, Ella Gardner 4