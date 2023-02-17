SUPERIOR — With a trip to a district final on the line Friday night, the Sutton Fillies knew what was in front of them — a 32-minute battle at top-seeded Superior.
And it was.
Sutton jumped out with the lead, held it until the third quarter and then managed to find the bucket when they needed to in the end to win the Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 championship 37-35.
Sutton, 13-12, entered the tournament as the third seed, having lost to Superior (20-5) twice during the regular season.
The Fillies lost to the Wildcats by a combined 18 points in the two previous meetings.
Sutton lost 43-30 to Superior to open the season. The second time the two teams met was in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament. Superior won that game 45-40.
"I'm so proud of how far we came," Sutton coach Josh Rapp said. "We look back when we played (Superior) earlier in the season. It was a 13-point game, but it felt like a 20-point game."
The Fillies defeated second-seeded Thayer Central (16-8) 45-38 Tuesday to set up Friday's third-times-a-charm game against Superior.
Thayer Central had defeated Sutton earlier in the season 37-31.
"This has been a revenge week for us," Rapp said.
Leading the way for the Fillies against Superior was Reagan Robinson with 15 points, as she went 5-for-9 from the floor.
"She had a great game," Rapp said. "It was her most complete game of the season. She did so many good things for us."
Kyla Griess added seven points, and Alivia Huxoll and Jacee Haight each had five points.
Kennedy Perrien chipped in with three points, and Carly Skalka had two.
Superior was lead by Sadie Cornell, who had 11 points with nine of them coming in the second half.
Ella Gardner had nine points. Halle Bargen had six, and Laci Kirchhoff had five. Faith Butler and Ariana Heusinkvelt each chipped in with two.
Superior.... 10 9 8 8—35
Sutton..... 10 10 8 8—37
