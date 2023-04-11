GENEVA — Harrison Herndon’s day didn’t start ideally at Tuesday’s Fillmore Central golf invite.
“I had two bad holes to start. I had a triple (bogey) and a double,” the Sutton golfer said.
However, Herndon recovered across the nine-hole course to card the top score of the tournament.
Herndon managed to found his way to shoot an 82 to take the individual title at Hidden Hills Golf Course.
“The front nine was really great, great weather and not too much wind but the back nine definitely played tougher but I fought through it and shot an 82,” Herndon said.
Herndon didn’t have any birdies on his round, but he had one really good par save, he said.
“The save came on (par four No. 12). I had a terrible putt and then some how I made a 25-footer for par,” he said.
Herndon said he remained mentally strong following his rough start to claim individual honors.
“I didn’t let that get into my head and let it ruin my round,” he said. “I’ll fight back from this and I pushed through from there.”
Herndon’s score helped lead the Mustangs to the team championship, as well. They shot a combined 368.
“It was neat to see the kids’ excitement,” said Sutton coach Randy Ahrens. “It has been a while since we’ve won a tournament. Credit to the kids with great attitudes and great work ethics. I thought that would make them do well this year.”
Jadyn Friesen carded an 88 — breaking 40 on the front, Aidan Jones turned in a 98 and Greyson Stengel an even 100 to round out Sutton’s scoring.
“I think that (Friesen) has become mature and competitive,” Ahrens said of his returning state qualifier. “At times he can get down on himself but he keeps grinding and it led to another top 10 finish which is something we need to continue to build on for the next two weeks with districts right around the corner.”
Eight of the nine teams competing Tuesday were from the Tribland.
Aside from host Fillmore Central, golfers from Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Deshler, Exeter-Milligan, Sandy Creek, Superior, Sutton and Thayer Central were also in attendance.
Superior’s Colten Butler finished fourth at the invite with an 85. Butler, just like the other players, had to battle the elements on a windy afternoon, but he was pleased on how his day went.
“It was a good day overall. A few ups and downs. It could’ve been better but I’ll take it,” he said.
“My back nine was better than the front nine because I knew the course a little bit better.”
Sandy Creek took silver with a 372 and Heartland took bronze with a 373.
Team scores
1, Sutton 368; 2, Sandy Creek 372; 3, Heartland 373; 4, Exeter-Milligan 395; 5, BDS 413; 6, Thayer Central 415; 7, Superior 427; 8, Fillmore Central 431; 9, Deshler 439
Top 10 individual scores
1, Harrison Herndon, Sutton, 82; 2, Jedric Dankenbring, Thayer Central, 84; 3, Creighton Friesen, Heartland, 85; 4, Colton Butler, Superior, 85; 5, Carter Milton, Exeter-Milligan, 86; 6, Jacob Regier, Heartland, 87; 7, Jadyn Friesen, Sutton, 88; 8, Jake Dane, Sandy Creek, 89; 9, Carson Loos, BDS, 91; 10, Garrett Fisher, Sandy Creek, 92
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
Carson Loos, 45-46 91; Jacob Beavers, 52-50 102; Levi Kamler, 53-55 108; Gatlin Hinrichs, 56-56 112
Deshler
Easton Nash, 52-51 103; Gavin Nash, 50-55 105; Kaden Klein, 55-57 112; Brent Buescher, 62-57 119
Exeter-Milligan
Carter Milton, 46-40 86; Aidan Vavra, 49-49 98; Mikey Barth, 50-53 103; Draven Payne, 51-57 108
Fillmore Central
AJ Musk, 50-52 103; Roman Gaston, 57-47 104; Carson Asche, 54-55 109; Wyatt Rayburn, 58-58 116
Heartland
Creighton Friesen, 44-41 85; Jacob Regier, 42-45 87; Andrew Franz, 53-47 100; Reeve Oswald, 53-48 101
Sandy Creek
Jake Dane, 40-49 89; Garrett Fisher, 47-45 92; Connor Rempe, 45-50 95; Logan Sanders, 52-44 96
Superior
Colton Butler, 44-41 85; Carson Koenig, 54-47 101; Ashton Grassman, 53-62 115; Aaron Grassman, 63-63 126
Sutton
Harrison Herndon, 38-44 82; Jadyn Friesen, 39-49 88; Aidan Jones, 48-50 98; Greyson Stengel, 50-50 100
Thayer Central
Jedric Dankenbring, 41-43 84; Drew Cunningham, 46-59 105; Lukas Kroll, 55-54 109; Tegon Hergott 65-52 117