SUTTON — Sutton’s game plan didn’t change from Saturday, but its execution did.

Facing St. Cecilia for the second straight match after the teams met for the Fillmore Central invite title, the Class C-2 No. 4 Fillies made sure their intensity was high and the details were sound.

p09-23-22SUTvbSTC3.jpg
Buy Now

Sutton’s Reagan Robinson digs the ball during their match against St. Cecilia Thursday in Sutton.
Eagles
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0