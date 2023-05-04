SUPERIOR — Sutton's Jadyn Friesen had to fight through more than just the typical battles golfers face during a round at Thursday's Southern Nebraska Conference meet.
Just six holes into the round, play was suspended for more than two hours because of lightning.
Despite the pause, Friesen turned in the best round of the day and won the conference title.
The Mustang turned in a 75 at Superior Country Club that included a three-under 33 on the front nine.
"I was thinking about it and I'm like, 'Wow, I had a good front nine.' I've never shot that low before. A 33 is really good for me," he said.
Friesen managed to card an eagle on his first round through the nine-hole course, though it didn't look promising after his tee shot.
"Honestly, the drive wasn't good," he said. "I pulled the ball left into the trees, but the ball managed to trickle down into the fairway. I had about 85 yards left and I managed to get a good chip and make my eagle."
Friesen otherwise had two birdies and a bogey through the rest of his championship round.
"My first four holes I had all one-putts. The putter was working good for me," he said.
Fillmore Central's Alex Schademann took home the silver medal after he, David City's Clayton Zavedny and Fairbury's Jackson Martin had a playoff for second place having finished with 78 on the scorecard.
Schademann made par on the first playoff hole to take silver for the second time this season. He has won three tournament titles.
"Second place is nothing to laugh at," he said. "I'll definitely take it. I wanted to come in and win this tournament because taking conference means a lot to me. It definitely was a weird day with the lightning, but I didn't quite have it in all areas of my game."
What Schademann lacked Thursday was primarily his short game.
"Honestly, I thought halfway through the round I was going to putt better. I three-putted a lot," he said. "I sped a lot putts by the hole and from six to 10 feet I couldn't find the cup. You get days like that and that is something I have to work on, but there is still a lot to look forward to in the season."
Before the medals were handed out, the coaches decided to hand out another award. For the first time in the conference's existence, the coaches voted on a conference golfer of the year.
Schademann, a previous state runner-up and bronze medalist, was an obvious choice.
"I'm absolutely elated to have been awarded that honor. It is great that the SNC is starting this and I hope it develops into a long standing tradition for SNC golfers," he said.
"It's almost like a mini Claret Jug. To be recognized for all the hard work that I have been putting in this season means a lot even though I came up short in the tournament."
Led by Garrett Fisher's 80, Sandy Creek won a tight team race. The Cougars edged Heartland by two strokes, winning with a 340.
"We had a solid front nine team score," said coach Jared Blackwell. "They knew where they were sitting coming in. However, I had to talk to some of them for a while because they posted some bigger numbers and I told them to keep grinding because everyone else is playing in these conditions as well.
"These kids managed to get a lot of up-and-downs for pars. They saved a lot of strokes and had a lot of one-putts, which was huge for them. Those were big for us."
Top 10 individuals
1, Jadyn Friesen, Sutton, 75; 2, Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central, 78; 3, Clayton Zavedny, David City, 78; 4, Jackson Martin, Fairbury 78; 5, Creighton Friesen, Heartland, 79; 6, Garret Fisher, Sandy Creek, 80; 7, Colten Butler, Superior, 81; 8, Jacob Reiger, Heartland, 81; 9, Kellan Kubicek, Milford, 81; 10, Jake Dane, Sandy Creek, 81
Team Results
1, Sandy Creek 340; 2, Heartland 342; 3, Fairbury 346; 4, Sutton 353; 5, David City 359; 6, Milford 359; 7, Fillmore Central 368; 8, Thayer Central 388; 9, Superior 402; 10, Centennial 531
Fillmore Central
Alex Schademann 38-40 78; AJ Husk 46-43 89; Travis Meyer 49-49 98; Hunter Lukes 54-49 103
Sandy Creek
Garret Fisher 40-40 80; Jake Dane 40-43 83; Logan Sanders 42-46 88; Conner Rempe 45-44 89
Superior
Colton Butler 39-42 81; Ashton Grassman 48-56 104; Ayron Grassman 53-51 104; Owen Perrie 60-53 113
Sutton
Jadyn Friesen 33-42 75; Harrison Herndon 42-43 85; Aidan Jones 45-44 89; Carson Mau 52-52 104
Thayer Central
Jedric Dankenbring 42-52 94; Drew Cunningham 47-49 96; Lukas Kroll 50-47 97; Tegon Hergott 55-46 101