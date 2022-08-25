MINDEN — Minden spent part of the season ranked in Class C-1 last year and for good reason. The Whippets were playing good volleyball and beating good teams.
Their hot streak reached the Southwest Conference tournament, which they won.
Now, Minden, which finished 23-12, will try to repeat that feat and take it one step further with most of its lineup back.
“We really came around towards the end of last year, winning the Southwest Conference. We have several returning starters that will contribute and a good freshman and sophomore class,” said coach Julie Ratka, who enters her third season. “We have some really nice pieces. The challenge will be putting all of the pieces together to produce a high quality team. I am really excited to see how our team comes together and develops throughout the season.”
Featured returners are Mattie Kamery and Sloane Beck, who combined for 582 kills a season ago. Kamery split time as a setter and added 401 assists and 291 digs during her freshman campaign. Beck had 60 blocks.
Libero Bailey Rogers also returns following 489 digs, 453 service receptions and 38 service aces.
Behind those three are various athletes who saw starting time last year. They are Keitan Bienhoff, Milly Jacobsen, Kinsie Land, Mariah Lempka, and Halle Space.
Aubree Brules was a letterwinner in 2021 and both Makenna Betty and Myla Emery are expected to contribute this fall.