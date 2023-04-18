Jarrett Synek is seeking a new home to play college football.
The former Hastings High quarterback on Monday posted a statement to Twitter announcing he was officially in the transfer portal after spending to years at Nebraska.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 2:36 pm
"I would like to thank my family and friends for their unwavering support over the last two years," Synek wrote. "I would also like to thank my teammates and former coaches, especially Coach (Mark) Whipple, Coach Mickey (Joseph), Coach (Bryan) Applewhite, and Coach (Mario Verdusco).
"With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."
April 18, 2023
Synek redshirted his first season in Lincoln, but worked his was up an injury-depleted depth chart last fall as interim head coach Mickey Joseph took the reins following Scott Frost's firing three games in the season.
A lifelong dream of Synek's to play for the Huskers came to fruition during a November road trip to The Big House at Michigan. Synek did not throw a pass or record an official stat in the box score but took snaps under center in what was a 34-3 Nebraska loss.
Synek vowed to stick through the coaching change after the Huskers hired Matt Rhule over Thanksgiving, but has decided to move on as the transfer portal re-opened April 15. The portal closes April 30.
Nebraska's quarterback room — and Synek's road to more playing time — expanded with the addition of Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims. Also in the mix are last year's back up Chubba Purdy, Kearney Catholic product Heinrich Haarberg and once-touted recruit Richard Torres.
Casey Thompson, last year's starter who transferred in from Texas, is making progress, but recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, as is Logan Smothers.
Coming out of high school, Synek held offers from several Division II and NAIA programs, including Wayne State, Sioux Falls, Bemidji State, Augustana and Washburn. His older brother, Quentin, played at Hastings College.
Synek instead opted to take a preferred walk-on offer from Nebraska.
“It’s always been a dream for me to play Division I football,” Synek said on his signing day in December 2020. “When it came down to it, it was my one offer to play Division I football and they were the most interested in me all along so that’s why I ended up choosing (Nebraska).”
Synek was the 2020 Tribland 11-man Player of the Year after leading Hastings High to an appearance in the Class B semifinals. He threw for 2,903 yards passing, 600 yards rushing, and 37 touchdowns during his senior season.