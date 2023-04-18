FB vs Michigan
Former Hastings High quarterback Jarrett Synek announced Monday he was officially entering the transfer portal. Synek spent two seasons at Nebraska, and received playing time last year during the Huskers' visit to The Big House against Michigan. 

 Trey Sherer/Nebraska Athletics

Jarrett Synek is seeking a new home to play college football. 

The former Hastings High quarterback on Monday posted a statement to Twitter announcing he was officially in the transfer portal after spending to years at Nebraska.

