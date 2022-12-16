After wrapping up two successful seasons at quarterback at Hastings Senior High School with a run to the state semifinals, Jarrett Synek was left to ponder where he would play his next football competitively.
Having long played in the shadow of his eldest brother and mentor, Quentin, who played at Hastings College, Jarrett emerged as the 2020 Tribland Player of the Year his senior season. His offensive totals were difficult to ignore: 2,903 yards passing, 600 yards rushing, and 37 touchdowns.
And while several colleges did express interest in obtaining his services, including Wayne State, Sioux Falls, Bemidji State, Augustana and Washburn, he was inexplicably overlooked by Division I recruiters, due perhaps in part to the distractive landscape at recruiting camps perpetrated by the COVID 19 pandemic.
Unfazed by the cancellation of several summer camp sessions his senior season, the 20-year-old decided to heed the advice of his parents Doug and Paula Synek and gamble on the one thing over which he felt he had the most control: himself.
His decision to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team as a preferred walk-on with a guaranteed spot on the roster opened the door to taking his first career snaps during a road game as a redshirt freshman.
Synek suited up for the Huskers' Nov. 12 game against then-No. 3 Michigan at the Big House in Ann Arbor and received playing time because of Nebraska's thinned quarterback situation.
That he handled just three exchanges from center in a single series of a 34-3 blowout loss fails to capture the impact the single playing opportunity ultimately may have in determining what role the 6-foot, 200-pound QB assumes during his remaining three seasons of eligibility.
"When I decided to be a walk-on, the only thing that went through my mind was, 'I'm going to bet on myself,' " he said. "I could have gone to a couple of Division II schools, but wanted to play at the highest level I could. I didn't expect to be given anything. I just wanted to show up, work as hard as I could, and see what progressed with that work ethic.
"(The Nebraska coaching staff) told me they wanted me to play quarterback, so that's what I kept doing. I just wanted to help the team win any way possible and was willing to do whatever they wanted me to."
Despite two seasons of missing fall camp, Synek felt confident as the 2022 season opened that he had the skill set and work ethic to earn playing time at some point.
His hunch became reality when injuries to starter Casey Thompson and backup Chubba Purdy created an opening at quarterback that led to his somewhat unexpected insertion into the Michigan game with about four minutes left to play.
And though he handed the ball off three times for nine yards and was done for the day, his debut as a Division I quarterback already has proven to be a life-altering experience, one he hopes to parlay into additional playing time and eventually a starting role going forward.
"As a freshman, I didn't really have any expectations of making the traveling squad," he said. "I just wanted to develop as a player and continue to learn from (now former Husker quarterback) Adrian (Martinez) and Logan Smothers and help the defense get better on the scout teams."
One season later, quarterback injuries, a losing record and subsequent firing of once-heralded head coach Scott Frost led to opportunities for Synek and some of the team's other young quarterbacks to step up and get noticed. And that is what eventually led to Synek's big break debut against Michigan, though he admits he hardly expected to be called upon in his first road trip with the team.
Fleeting as it was, the series served to capture the imagination of Husker nation while simultaneously stoking in Synek an even greater desire for playing time. That his debut was brief made his first assignment seem surreal and yet strangely satisfying to a point, he said.
"It was a great experience," he said. "I didn't really plan on playing, but Coach (Mark) Whipple and the other quarterbacks still gave me advice for if it came down to it and I got to play. When Chubba (Purdy) went down in the second quarter, Coach (Bryan) Applewhite came up to Logan (Smothers) and I and we went through the play sheet to see which plays would be most successful for us to run.
"In the fourth quarter, head coach Mickey Joseph came up to me and said I was going in and to get warmed up."
Having run the decided upon plays numerous times during the week in practice, Synek said he felt well prepared to lead his first drive for Nebraska. Even so, taking that initial snap in front of 90,000 people was unnerving.
"My mind was going all different ways," he said. "It was a real shock for me, but I was ready. Coach Whipple had been talking to me all week to make sure I understood that playing football is playing football. It doesn't matter who you are playing against. That's what I kept telling myself when I was taking warmup snaps with (center) Trent Hixson: 'It's just a game.'
"My first snap I was a little nervous, but after that one, I came back to the huddle and everybody was focused and had trust in me. That made my nerves go out the window and I was ready to play at that point."
That the drive ended in three-and-out wasn't nearly as disappointing as some may have deduced, though he certainly would have welcomed the chance to put his well-documented passing skill set on display.
"I felt like we executed those plays well," he said. "The blocking assignments were right and the running backs hit the holes. We executed pretty well.
"Honestly, I was kind of disappointed there was only so much time left on the clock. It really gave me a taste of what it was like to be traveling and get into a game and fueled the fire for what it is going to be like the rest of my career."
Synek received a hero's welcoming upon returning to Hastings after completing his first assignment as a Husker. Well-wishers and autograph hounds in attendance at local sporting events of Jarrett's siblings besieged him with handshakes and words of support upon catching sight of his now-familiar face in the crowds. He regards the autographs signed and congratulatory text messages received from family members and friends as reminders of how hard work yields success time and again.
"My dad taught me how to be a role model for people," he said. "That it is finally paying off and that people are looking up to me for what I've done is really great."
Though he prefers to let his children's actions speak for themselves, Doug Synek said he likes his son's chances of winning the starting quarterback position at Nebraska. He believes Jarrett's competitive nature, nurtured alongside his athletically inclined siblings, will serve him well in his pursuit of Division I level excellence.
"When you like to compete, that's a big thing," Doug Synek said. "I'm proud of the way he's put in all the hard work. I've told all my children that there is no substitute for hard work and that good things happen if you keep after it.
"As a parent, you just want him to enjoy and have fun with what he's doing. Hopefully everything works out and he can keep working his way up. It's really a full-time job, with classes to get after, strength training and conditioning, and learning your new playbook again. He's just got to keep grinding."
Jarrett said he plans to bulk up in the offseason and bring the best version of himself to camp next season for incoming head coach Matt Ruhle. And regardless of whether he cracks the starting lineup, he fully expects to contribute to the Husker cause in some significant way moving forward.
"Do I have a shot to start? I think I do," he said. "I need to keep building on what I've done and keep that same chip-on-my-shoulder mentality. When I'm put in a situation where a lot of people don't think I can succeed, I go with the motto, 'What really is there to lose?' and treat it like it's a practice. That's the thing that gets people moved up on the depth chart.
"Now that I've had a taste of it, I don't want to give it up. That's what fuels me to be first-string. It all comes down to being the hardest worker. 'If you can play, you can play.' Coach Ruhle believes in that model as well."