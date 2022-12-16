After wrapping up two successful seasons at quarterback at Hastings Senior High School with a run to the state semifinals, Jarrett Synek was left to ponder where he would play his next football competitively.

Having long played in the shadow of his eldest brother and mentor, Quentin, who played at Hastings College, Jarrett emerged as the 2020 Tribland Player of the Year his senior season. His offensive totals were difficult to ignore: 2,903 yards passing, 600 yards rushing, and 37 touchdowns.

0
0
0
0
0