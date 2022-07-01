CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Labeling Friday's slate of games a "tall task" was probably an understatement by Hastings Five Points Bank head coach Blake Marquardt.
The Chiefs had to face the two-time defending American Legion World Series champions and a team full of Division I recruits.
Hastings hung tight with the two powerhouses, but had to stomach a pair of losses on their second day of a holiday baseball trip to Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Five Points Bank couldn't have asked for a better start in the opener against Idaho Falls, the back-to-back Legion champs.
Braden Rutt's two-run home run in the first inning got the Chiefs (21-6) off and rolling.
"You feel like when you get one of your leadoff guys on and hit a two-run home run that you're setting a statement early," Marquardt said, "but unfortunately the next two outs came on two pitches. We missed a bunt and popped up on two pitches, so it's like, you've got the lead, but you gave them the momentum by getting two outs on two pitches right after that."
Idaho Falls Bandits didn't let their early deficit last. They gained a run back in the bottom half and then took advantage of a pair of Chiefs mistakes to pull out a 7-4 victory Friday afternoon at Powers Field.
Hastings held a 2-1 lead for 3 1/2 innings until a pair of errors allowed a big inning by the Bandits to get bigger.
A one-out double gave Idaho Falls the lead. Then Five Points starter Creighton Jacobitz saved a run on a come-backer he turned into a fielder's choice.
But the Bandits notched a two-out single and Jacobitz proceeded to issue a pair of walks to load the bases. That's when the error bug bit.
Back-to-back grounders caused trouble for Chiefs third baseman Elijah Johnson. Two runs scored for the Bandits to build a 6-2 cushion.
Hastings promptly responded with two runs in the fifth. Cameron Brumbaugh scored on an error after he singled to lead off the frame and Jaxen Gangwish raced home on a wild pitch.
But the Bandits kept the Chiefs off the board afterward while adding an insurance run in the bottom half.
Idaho Falls starter Ethan Belnap tossed a complete game, working around nine hits and three walks while striking out just one.
Jacobitz was tagged with the loss after four innings where he allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks. Markus Miller threw the final two innings scoreless.
"Creighton is a great pitcher, but unfortunately today was not his best outing," Marquardt said. "He would be the first to admit it. He won't blame anybody else. He knows his command on his fastball was decent — not his best — and his off-speed was nowhere near where it has been in the past. He can throw three pitches, today he was down to two."
Marquardt said that aspect contributed to Hastings having five errors on defense.
"When you're kind of sitting on one pitch and you're not commanding it as well as you'd like, it's tough," he said. "Guys are going to get a lot of barrels and put a lot of pressure on your defense. It's not going to be routine ground balls, they're going to be very hard-hit."
The Chiefs committed three more errors in a 6-2 loss Friday night to Colorado-based Slammers Baseball, which is not an American Legion program but a prospects-type team.
"They are a very different organization," Marquardt said. "We saw their roster and there was not one kid that's not committed to D-I. Their catcher was Notre Dame, their third baseman was Arkansas. You're talking about Power-Five schools these kids are going to."
Marquardt said that psyched some Chiefs out, but not his starting pitcher Hayden Demuth.
"He went out there and pitched a really good game," said Marquardt of Demuth, who went five innings and struck out seven.
Slammers scored two runs early and tacked on four insurance runs late. They took advantage of back-to-back leadoff singles and an error in the first to go up 2-0.
Hastings' offense was limited to a pair of doubles. Nick Conant's two-bagger in the third scored Lucus Gabriel and Brumbaugh's in the sixth scored Conant.
The Chiefs traveled to Cheyenne on Thursday morning. They opened the tournament that night against the host team, Post 6 Sixers.
Marquardt said all things considered the 2-0 loss his team suffered was "one of the most exciting games I've been a part of."
And that was with the rain delay of roughly 90 minutes and possibility of postponement.
Luke Brooks hurled one of his better games, going six innings, sitting down seven on strikes and walking none on just 73 pitches.
"He absolutely dealt," Marquardt said. "He had one inning where there were three singles in a row and he minimized to only two runs. It's good for him because he's not healthy right now."
Not healthy enough to hit, that is. Brooks' glove side (left) is injured, but not his throwing side (right).
Hastings will play a game Saturday afternoon against Jefferson Academy out of Colorado, then a game Sunday before returning home.
Friday game one
Hastings (21-5)..................200 020 0 — 4 9 5
Idaho................................100 510 x — 7 8 1
W — Ethan Belnap. L — Creighton Jacobitz.
2B — I, Hayden Carlson, Merit Jones.
HR — H, Braden Rutt.
Friday game two
SLAM.................200 013 0 — 6 8 0
FPB (21-6)..........001 001 0 — 2 6 3
W — Scott. L — Hayden Demuth.
2B — S, Gilio. H, Cameron Brumbaugh, Nick Conant.
Thursday
FPB....................000 000 0 — 0 6 0
WYO...................002 000 x — 2 5 0
W — Trenton Rodriguez. L — Luke Brooks.