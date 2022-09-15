The scheduling department at the Great Plains Athletic Conference offices in Sioux City, Iowa, might soon get a call from Midland University’s athletic department.
Maybe specifically volleyball coach Paul Giesselmann.
Why, you ask?
The Warriors don’t find the friendly confines of Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings so friendly.
Not when they play volleyball there anyway.
On Wednesday night, the same day it was elevated to the top spot in the NAIA national poll, Midland lost as the No. 1 team in the country.
The Hastings College Broncos upset the Warriors in five sets 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-12.
Again.
Ranked third last season and visiting LFA, the same thing happened: Broncos in five.
The year before last, you guessed it: Broncos in five.
Five of the last six years, Midland has lost its match against the Broncos when played at Hastings College. The exception being 2019.
“We got to understand we’re going to get every team’s best shot,” Giesselmann said. “We got to learn how to respond better when we face some adversity. And we had responded really well against, literally, top 10 teams.
“Today, we didn’t respond.”
Coming into the night, the Warriors had wins over six top 10 teams. Their only loss before Wednesday was to No. 2 Eastern Oregon, which they leaped in the newest poll.
The Broncos are not one of the seven teams currently ranked in the GPAC, but put their name into the hat for the next go around with a signature win early in the season.
“This win is going to do wonders for us,” said Hastings coach Alex Allard, whose team was chasing four points in the decisive fifth set before rallying for the victory.
“It’s definitely not going to hurt us,” the coach added with a laugh.
Certainly not from a confidence standpoint, which is where the Broncos found their mojo Wednesday in front of a loud-and-proud student section.
Senior Marlee Taylor played as big as she ever has and finished with a career-high 23 kills. More impressive than that, she hit .513 with only three errors and was blocked for a point only once by the Midland defense.
“You got to give her a lot of credit,” Giesselmann said. “She was really good and I thought Hastings did a terrific job. They were low error when they needed to be low error and we weren’t. It was disappointing for us.”
Taylor scored on what seemed to be just about everything she touched. She had the magic hand for the Broncos (10-4, 2-2).
“I think it’s just a matter of knowing that my team does need me,” Taylor said.
Taylor is glad to be back on the court after two labrum surgeries and knee issues last season.
“I trust myself because they trust me,” she said. “It’s a huge team thing and it’s a huge mental thing.”
The Broncos had their mental fortitude tested, especially in the fifth set, with some oddities and ups and downs throughout the match.
Taylor herself apologized to the down referee for a substitution error that cost the Broncos a point early in the final game. It left 5-foot-6 Ava Lovitt — who had three back-row kills — in the front row for a point. Midland went right at her.
A point later, HC was whistled for being out of rotation.
That gave Midland its initial gap in the fifth before a string of points gave the Warriors a commanding 9-5 lead.
Then the Warriors let a free ball drop and the Broncos regained life.
“We were in easy position to win,” Giesselmann said. “But we had six girls looking around for somebody to make a play instead of going and making the play.
“We get a point there, the match is over. That’s literally the difference in the match.”
Hastings’ 17 blocks also played a factor in the result.
Allard said it was a correlation to the scouting report on Midland setter Hope Leimbach, who fed seven different hitters on 49 assists.
“She reverses the flow a lot,” Allard said. “We knew as soon as we started shutting down the middles, they were going to start swinging one direction, so we went there with the block. It was just planning ahead.”
Amani Monroe had five solo blocks and assisted on another. Peyton Roper registered three solo and two assisted, including a tide-turning challenge at the net in the fifth that capped a 6-1 Hastings run for the lead.
The Broncos came out energized to start the match and used a 6-0 run through the midpoint to seize control. Majesta Valasek slugged two our her 10 kills there and had four total in the opening stanza.
HC opened hitting at a .308 clip to Midland’s .143. But the Broncos failed to reach over .100 the next two sets as the Warriors went up 2-1 in the match.
The Warriors ended the second on an 11-2 run after HC held a 17-14 lead.
Tied at 20 in the third, Midland scored five of the final six points.
The Broncos extended the match with a dominating fourth.
Allard said having setter Makenna Asher back in the lineup made a big difference in a match of Wednesday’s caliber. Asher, who dished 42 assists, missed three matches with an ankle sprain.
“People want to play for her,” the coach said. “She’s a competitor and a leader and they’ll follow anywhere she goes. That was just an emotional high they were riding having her back.”
Taliyah Flores led Midland (12-2, 2-1) with 20 kills. Cortlyn Schaefer added 12.
MU (12-2, 2-2)....................19 25 25 16 12
HC (10-4, 2-2)....................25 19 21 25 15
Midland (kills-aces-blocks)
Lauryn Samuelson 5-0-2 1/2, Saige Craven 0-4-0, Cortlyn Schaefer 12-0-0, Hope Leimbach 3-0-1 1/2, Taliyah Flores 20-1-1/2, Carrie Beethe 1-0-0, Lauren Williams 7-0-1 1/2, Lily Rowe 0-1-0, Brooke Fredrickson 0-0-0, Abbey Ringler 8-0-3, Savanna Berger 0-0-0, Delanie Vallinch 0-1-0, Kailyn Scott 0-3-0. Totals: 56-8-9.
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 8-0-5 1/2, Ava Lovitt 3-0-0, Dacey Sealey 0-0-0, CJ Harr 0-0-0, Miriam Miller 0-0-0, Majesta Valasek 10-1-1, Sophie Stevens 1-0-0, Peyton Roper 7-0-4, Marlee Taylor 23-0-1 1/2, Lauren Dirks 0-1-0, Makenna Asher 3-0-1 1/2, Rachel Hefta 2-0-3 1/2. Totals: 57-2-17.
Assists: M 52 (Leimbach 49); HC 52 (Asher 42). Digs: M 56 (Vallinch 17); HC 55 (Miller 16).