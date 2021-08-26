Wow! Long exhale.What a ride.
Virtually the entire community of Hastings was enthralled with watching a game played by a gang of 12-year-olds that were often seen in the likes of small fields throughout the city, like Oswego and Carter Park. And we loved every minute of it.
The memories that were burned into our minds were countless. Hunter Nepple’s three-run bomb to tie the game against Hawaii when the team was down to its final outs. One Jude Johnson diving catch after another, clinching games and keeping Hastings in them during the biggest moments.
And what about the memories the players are going to have from this experience? Being joined by Major League Baseball stars in your own dugout, playing on ESPN in front of millions of viewers, spending more than two weeks with your friends playing a game you love.
And it’s only fitting that the journey is capped with one of the most important moments of all: the postgame speech.
“Nobody leaves (Williamsport) a loser,” Hastings Little League All-Stars head coach Dustin Rader said to his team after it was eliminated by Texas on Wednesday. “Tears of joy are a good thing. How many times have you seen me cry up here? And this is all even more fun because I get to share it with you guys. I mean that. You have nothing to be ashamed about. When you walk off this field, hold your head up high. You’ll remember this forever, and so will I.”
Those words blared clear as day on the ESPN broadcast, and they epitomize the mentality Rader has brought to this program. ESPN recognized Rader’s approach to the game; that’s why the commentators went silent, and the cameras and mics were all on him.
Throughout the tournament, the head coach kept his boys loose, kept them as free from the pressure of the outside world as he could. Telling jokes on the mound, imploring his players to have fun and not to take the game too seriously.
Winning is not what this tournament is about. It’s not what Little League baseball is about. It’s about instilling the love for a beautiful game while learning to have fun and exist in a competitive environment with people you love — your teammates.
It’s about making an experience worth remembering, and this Hastings Little League All-Star team did just that. They did it for themselves, and we were fortunate enough to be along for the ride.
Thank you, little leaguers. May you remember this experience forever, and never stop building from it.
Nick Blasnitz is a sports writer for the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at nblasnitz@hastingstribune.com.