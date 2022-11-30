The Thayer Central Titans will lean on their experience and quickness this year as they look to improve on their 16-7 record from a season ago.

“One of our main focus’s this year is quickness. We don’t have a lot of height so we need to be quicker than other teams and push the ball down the floor to get easy buckets,” said Titans head coach Erin Kowalski, who got married over the summer.

