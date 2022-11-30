The Thayer Central Titans will lean on their experience and quickness this year as they look to improve on their 16-7 record from a season ago.
“One of our main focus’s this year is quickness. We don’t have a lot of height so we need to be quicker than other teams and push the ball down the floor to get easy buckets,” said Titans head coach Erin Kowalski, who got married over the summer.
Five-foot nine-inch junior Natalie Tietjen returns after leading the team last year with 14.5 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals.
Also returning to the starting lineup for the Titans is senior Ava Weidel and junior Josey Welch.
Senior Allison Richardson and junior Jadyn Bowman return as letter winners for the Titans and have some varsity experience.
Sophomore Halle Johnson and freshman Piper Havel will also be looking to contribute minutes for the Titans.
Kowalski feels the Titans will need a more balanced attack to have a successful season.
“We have really been working to find different options on offense and having more than one person to score in double digits,” Kowalski said. “We have been working on seeing different shooters and having some girls step up and take the role of wanting to be the person with the ball in their hands.”