HEBRON — Louis Keim has high hopes heading into year one as the Thayer Central cross country coach. Keim is expecting the Titans to put together a solid year, which hopes to end in Kearney.
“We’re returning five of our top six runners this year and we’re eyeing a team berth at state,” Keim said.
The Titans bring back two letter winners in addition to Christian Krupicka, who was named the team’s MVP the last two seasons. Krupicka is just a junior, as is Bradley Neff, while fellow letter winner Adam Lukert is a sophomore.
Keim is excited to have sophomores Colter Sinn and Ben Hammer back as well, after both ran varsity for the Titans last year. Thayer Central last had a state qualifier in 2018, which is also the last time it qualified as a team. But Keim believes that could change this season.
As for the girls squad, Keim said the Titans have the chance to build a solid foundation. The team will benefit from the experience of seniors Beth Poisel and Halle Pulliam, as well as junior Elle Sudbeck. All three ran on varsity last year.
Taiuy Virus is expected to make an impact on the team as well. Keim said the junior has shown great work ethic in practice. Keim believes freshman Isabella Escrritt has the chance to compete for medals coming off of a great junior high career.
Thayer Central will begin its season Sept. 1 at the Superior invite. The Titans will get to host their own meet on Sept. 22. The district competition will be held Oct. 13.