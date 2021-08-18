HEBRON — Thayer Central returns just three varsity runners to its cross country teams.
Sydney Escritt, whose highest finish at the state meet was 10th as a sophomore, looks to rebound from a 68th place finish last fall. Escritt, a three-time state qualifier, and her teammate Megan Lukert, a two-time state qualifier, will lead a team of just five runners. Lukert was 55th last year at the state meet.
Lachlan Pickering is the only senior boy on the team.
Head coach Deb Voderstrasse expects the three upperclassmen to "score well this season."
Also out for the Titans are juniors Beth Poisel and Madi Hammer; sophomores Bradley Neff and Christian Krupicka; and freshmen Adam Lukert, Ben Hammer, and Kara Hartley.
2021 schedule
Sept. 2 Superior invite; Sept. 9 Fairbury; Sept. 16 FC invite; Sept. 23 TC invite; Sept. 27 UNK invite; Oct. 1 Syracuse; Oct. 7 SNC invite; Oct. 14 districts; Oct. 22 state