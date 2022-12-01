The following are wrestling roundups based off of last year’s results from schools the Tribune did not receive preseason information for:
Thayer Central’s wrestling team knew it was poised for something special early on last year and had those feelings confirmed at the state duals tournament in February.
The Titans finished in third place at the team wrestling event, defeating Ravenna and Pender while losing to the eventual champion Sutherland.
A few weeks later, the Titans scored 72 points at the individual state tournament in Omaha with a runner-up, two bronze medalists and a sixth-place finisher.
Gunner Mumford will be out for revenge this season as he earned silver in the 160-pound weight class. He reached the final with a 50-7 record before falling via 5-3 decision to Bridgeport senior Steven Menke.
Triston Wells was a quarterfinalist as a junior and ended the year with a bronze medal and 52-6 record.
At 132, Brenner McLaughlin lost in the quarters to Kenesaw’s Nick Kuehn before finishing third. His final record was 51-8.
Colter Sinn finished his freshman season 27-15 at 106 pounds and in sixth place.
With a solid group back in the room, the Titans have high hopes in 2022-23.
Junior trio set to lead Franklin on the mat
Franklin’s wrestling team had its best season in a while last year when it qualified four wrestlers to the state tournament.
While none achieved medals, three sophomores did reach the heartbreak round in the consolation bracket to cap their seasons.
At 106 pounds, Kyler Carraher finished his season 33-17 with a pair of wins at state. He had 20 pins on the season.
Grant Haussermann went 37-17 at 120 pounds with 16 wins via decision at 120 pounds.
Keller Twohig led the team in pins last season with 25 as part of his 35-18 season mark at 126 pounds.
Keuhn highlights Kenesaw returners
Nickolas Kuehn made a run all the way to the state finals last year in Class D at 132 pounds. The Blue Devil entered the state tournament 40-2 and registered a pair of quick pins in his first two matches before advancing to the final via tiebreaker.
Keuhn lost in the finals to Plainview senior Scout Ashburn, but will be looking to return to the gold medal match as a senior himself this season.
Superior
Superior’s state tournament success last season hinged widely on senior Payton Christiancy’s run to the state semifinals at 285 pounds.
Hayden Neeman was also at state at 126 pounds. He reached the heartbreak round in the consolation bracket and ended the year 37-8.