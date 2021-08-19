HEBRON — Thayer Central is looking to find the postseason again in 2021 after reaching the playoffs in 2020. The Titans were bounced in the first round by Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and finished 6-3 last season.
Head coach Jereme Jones enters his sixth year at Thayer Central with four players returning on offense and six on defense, but it will mostly be a rebuilding year for the Titans.
“The will be a bit of a rebuilding year for our program after losing 12 seniors, including our QB and top two WR’s from an offense that threw for 1,971 yards,” said Jones. “The two QB’s returning have a career total of 76 yards. We do return two experienced RB’s, two starting offensive lineman and a 400 yard receiver. On defense we we return six of our eight top tacklers from last season including Gunner Mumford who broke the school record for tackles in a season.”
Mumford was a key player for the Titans last year, totaling 123 tackles, including 6 1/2 tackles for loss.
“Gunner (Mumford) is a smart football player with a nose for the ball,” Jones said. “He is a physical player and has an opportunity to leave Thayer Central as the best defensive player in school history. He set a school record for solo tackles with 53, assisted tackles with 70 and total tackles with 123 last season as a sophomore.”
In the Titans backfield is running back Cameron Schulte, a 5-foot, 11-inch, 210 pound junior who looking to take the reins of the offense. Schulte also plays linebacker for the Titans and will see more action at that spot this year.
“Last year he stepped in at linebacker in the third game of the season and played very well,” Jones said. “He finished the season with 85 total tackles and also stepped in to play running back. He rushed the ball 67 times for 396 yards and seven touchdowns. He has committed himself to the weight room and gained 50 pounds in the past year.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 27 at Shelby-Rising City; Sept. 3 Cross County; Sept. 10 HTRS; Sept. 17 at Johnson County Central; Sept. 24 at EMF; Oct. 1 Heartland; Oct. 8 at Southern; Oct. 15 Tri County