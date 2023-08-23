w010-22-22NSAxcClassDboys_020.jpg
Thayer Central's Adam Lukert competes in the Class D race of the state cross country meet Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Kearney Country Club.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

HEBRON — Thayer Central’s top two runners from a season ago are back in the fold for 2023.

Returning state qualifier — and the team’s only a season ago — Adam Lukert leads a team of eight boys while sophomore Isabella Escritt is one of three girls out for the Titans.

