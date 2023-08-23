HEBRON — Thayer Central’s top two runners from a season ago are back in the fold for 2023.
Returning state qualifier — and the team’s only a season ago — Adam Lukert leads a team of eight boys while sophomore Isabella Escritt is one of three girls out for the Titans.
Head coach Louie Keim enters his second season with the program, which has traditionally produced strong performances at all levels.
Keim noted both Lukert and Escritt to be last year’s “MVPs.”
Lukert finished 64th at the state meet, but is looking to make a significant jump up into medal contention. Escritt should be running Kearney Country Club in October after falling short of the state meet in her first high school season.
“Adam has really developed into a competitive runner,” Keim said. “He will get a lot of help from the other varsity boys.”
Those include junior Colter Sinn, seniors Bradley Neff, Christian Krupicka and Julian Ortiz, and freshmen Emiliano Hernandez, Deklann Daharsh and Alex Hammer.
Escritt is joined by sophomore Peyton Miller and senior Taivry Virus.
“We continue to have low numbers, but we have quality runners who work hard,” Keim said of the girls team. “We’re looking to compete individually and push each other to a possible state berth.”
Spet. — 1, at Tecumseh; 7, at Fairbury; 14, at Fillmore Central; 21, Thayer Central invite; 25, UNK invite; 29, at Syracuse; Oct. — 5, at Southern Nebraska Conference meet (David City)