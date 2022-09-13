RURAL FAIRFIELD — Serving was a star in Tuesday’s Southern Nebraska Conference matchup between Thayer Central and Sandy Creek.
The Titans (6-3) used their depth and tough serving to win in straight sets 25-15, 25-17, 25-17.
The Titans started the game on a 5-0 run behind the serving of senior setter Ashlyn Cooper. She had two back-to-back ace serves in the run and would finish with eight of her team’s 11 ace serves in the match.
“We’ve been working hard on defense and tonight it showed, and I also thought we served the ball tough,” Thayer Central coach Jenna Pachta said.
Cougars freshman Emma Fisher nailed a kill to stop the Titans’ early run, giving her team their first point of the match.
Cooper found junior Natalie Tietjen for three early kills as the Titans built an 11-3 lead. Tietjen added an ace serve to her stats and fellow junior Jadyn Bowman got a kill as the Titans extended their lead 21-9 and errors by Sandy Creek (2-8) solidified the set victory.
The Titans scored the first point of set two on a kill by freshman Piper Havel after a long opening rally. The Cougars then took a 5-3 lead, getting a pair of ace serves of their own from Fisher.
“It’s the best we’ve served in a long time,” said Sandy Creek head coach Karen Washington-Oglesby. “We started keeping track of serves for them and showing them this is where it hurts and the consequences for not making those points and they have started to understand why it’s so important and they did serve well tonight.”
TC senior Allison Richardson found a hole in the Cougars defense, getting four kills and starting a 13-2 run to control the second set. Tietjen added three kills in the run.
Late in the set, Havel pounded another kill on a set from Cooper and a pass from senior Ava Wiedel.
“We have worked on pushing the ball to different positions and one of our middles is just a freshman and she did some good things tonight and her coming out wanting to hit the ball was great,” Pachta said.
“What I love is that some of our younger kids were able to step in there and get some playing time tonight. What’s awesome about our team is that we have depth and I was really proud of our older girls to really go after it too and lead the way for the younger girls.”
Set three was a back and forth battle early on with freshman Katelyn Pohlmeier and junior Gracie Anderson getting a block for the Cougars to even the score at five apiece.
Up 10-8, the Titans scored seven unanswered points, getting three more ace serves from Cooper to give them a 17-8 lead.
Down 22-9, Washington-Oglesby called a timeout to talk to her squad.
“The timeout came and I said: ‘Here’s the deal, all I want you to do is close the gap, do not leave this score 25-9,’ and they came back every set and I’m very proud of them,” Washington-Oglesby said. “They are coachable and they have a desire to get better. They are in the gym working hard and it’s encouraging to watch.”
The Cougars made one final push, getting an ace serve from junior Lexi Shuck and kills from Fisher, junior Karys Lipvosky and Pohlmeier, but they couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
“We’ve been talking a lot about finishing strong because to start the season we didn’t,” Pachta said. “We have been focusing on finishing each point, finishing each set and finishing each game and they did that tonight.