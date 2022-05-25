NORTH PLATTE — Zachary Vandervoort and his Thayer Central teammates knew they could've posted lower scores at the Class D state golf tournament.
How might the results have varied if they had a home course to shoot on this spring?
Practice may not have equaled perfect in golf, but it sure wouldn't have hurt.
Hebron Country Club was closed for play until Monday due to dead greens. The club announced on Facebook it is now open.
A little too late for the Titans, though.
"The lack of short game practice at our home course affected us quite a bit," said Vandervoort.
It was the one element of the senior's game that perhaps hindered his chance at a gold medal the most.
Vandervoort, who finished solo in fourth place with his two-day total of 155, did admit his ball striking improved in round two but his putting still lacked on the greens at Lake Maloney Golf Course.
"I just wasn't used to greens like this," he said. "I just couldn't get the breaks down or the speed."
His second-round score of 77 was a one-stroke improvement from the first round, and it featured one less double bogey and one more birdie.
He was one-under on the back nine until he carded a six on the par four 16th.
Had Class D champion Teegan Sonneman of North Platte St. Patrick's not turned in a three-under 69 on Tuesday, Vandervoort and the second- and third-place finishers would have been right in the mix.
Sonneman was eight-over in the final round.
"Overall, it just wasn't super consistent," Vandervoort said.
Lawrence-Nelson would say that, too.
The Raiders saw four scores over 90 a day after three were under that mark and the other just over.
Thayer Central's coach Trey Strong said he thought wind played a factor.
Bayln Bargen, Krayton Kucera and Wyatt Brockman all shot 93 for Lawrence-Nelson.
The Raiders slipped into seventh place in the team standings.
Thayer Central finished in fifth with its 710 total across two days. Gunner Mumford carded an 88, Jedric Dankenbring 92 and Cayden Huber 97.
"It was a great experience," Strong said. "We beat 10 teams, so we're looking at that as a good accomplishment. We played good both days, we really did."
Franklin's only qualifier, Gregory Boettcher finished tied for 46th place. He improved by one stroke on day two, firing a 90.
Medalists
1, Teagan Sonneman, St. Pat's, 69-80 149; 2, Connor Hasenauer, St. Pat's, 73=78 151; 3, Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County, 78-76 154; 4, Zachary Vandervoort, Thayer Central, 78-77 155; 5, Gage Burns, Creighton, 85-76 161; T6, Anthony Heiser, Stuart, 78-86 164; T6, Nathan Gillming, Elm Creek, 86-78 164; T8, Braden Fleischman, Overton, 84-82 166; T8, Quinton Heineman, Pender, 85-81 166; T10, Jaden Kosch, St. Francis, 86-81 167; T10, Colbi Smith, South Loup, 84-83 167; T10, Quinn Johnson, Loomis, 85-82 167; T10, Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley, 83-84 167; 14, Kyler Lusche, Kimball, 81-87 168; T15, Jhet Holthus, Hyannis, 82-87 169; T15, Jacob Klooz, Friend, 82-87 169
Thayer Central
4, Zachary Vandervoort 78-77 155; Gunner Mumford 88-101 189; Jedric Dankenbring 88-92 180; Cayden Huber 93-97 190; Mason Remmers 97-102 199
Lawrence-Nelson
Bayln Bargen 98-93 191; Krayton Kucera 87-93 180; Wyatt Brockman 91-93 184; Toby Kotinek 87-96 183; Conner Janda 88-97 185
Franklin
Gregory Boettcher 91-90 181