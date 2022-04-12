GENEVA — At Hidden Hills Country Club in Geneva, those hidden hills couldn’t block the wind at the Fillmore Central invite on Tuesday.
The blustery south wind made it difficult for most golfers to shoot low.
But it didn’t keep seven Tribland teams — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Deshler, Exeter-Milligan, Fillmore Central, Sandy Creek, Sutton, Thayer Central — and Heartland from battling the tough conditions on two go-arounds on the nine-hole course.
Heartland took the team title with a combined score of 396, but Thayer Central’s Zach Vondervoort shot the low individual score of 78.
“It was a very windy day. I tried to get the ball as close to the green as possible and have an easy chip at the greens so I can make a par on most of the holes,” said Vondervoort. “I tried to take advantage of the par fives, which I managed to birdie the par 5 ninth (hole) and I also birdied hole No. 3 once as well ... I also birdied No. 8 which is a par 3.”
To Vondervoort the long iron shots were really tough due to the wind.
“This was pretty hard to control the spin with or against the wind. It was definitely a challenge out here, for sure,” he said.
FC’s Alex Schademann finished second behind Vondervoort, shooting a 90.
“Alex is showing his skills,” said FC head coach Mitch Lockhart. “He continues to place really well and that is back-to-back runner-up finishes for him. He has scored well in very tough conditions, and so it would be nice to have a calm, nice 75 degree day, but everyone is battling the same conditions.”
It wasn’t the outcome he wanted, but given the environment Schademann was pleased.
“I think out there I showed a little bit of life at least on some holes, but with the wind like this you’ve got to be really consistent,” Schademann said.
Even though he didn’t birdie a single hole, Schademann said making his par putts was crucial.
“I lipped out for birdie on hole six, which was infuriating to say the least, but no birdies (Tuesday),” he said. “(I had) five pars on the back nine, which is playing over half the holes even, but then we just have to figure out the last four holes to at least (play) bogey golf.”
The Panthers finished third as a team, shooting a 410, behind Thayer Central, which was second with a 408.
“The kids struggled to make putts today, but everyone out there was battling the same conditions and that’s part of golf and spring weather in Nebraska,” said Lockhart.
“Today was about course management. If you get the ball too far up in the air, the wind will take it out, so it is a learning lesson for our kids and about the game itself because those are the conditions that we could see at districts.”
Individual results
1, Zach Vandervoort ,Thayer Central, 78; 2, Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central, 90; 3, Jacob Regier, Heartland, 92; 4, Mason Heibner, Heartland, 94; 5, Carter Milton, Exeter-Milligan, 97; 6, Jayden Friesen, Sutton, 97; 7, Carson Loos, BDS, 99; 8, Aidan Trowbridge, Fillmore Central, 101; 9, Matthew Davis, Sutton, 102; 10, Jedric Denkenbring, Thayer Central, 105; 11, Alex Goertzen, Heartland, 105; 12, Brady Claycamp, Sandy Creek, 105; 13, Creighton Friesen, Heartland, 105; 14, Travis Meyer, Fillmore Central, 106; 15, Harrison Herndon, Sutton, 108
Team Standings
1, Heartland 396; 2, Thayer Central 408; 3, Fillmore Central 410; 4, Sutton 423; 5, Sandy Creek 441; 6, BDS 475; 7, Exeter-Milligan; 8, Deshler 553
BDS
Carson Loos 48-51 99; Landon Gardner 50-63 113; Ethan Schaffer 66-60 126; Eli Noel 66-71 137
Deshler
Brayden Schleif 58-59 117; Zach Ludington 67-64 131; Kaden Lanham 75-64 139; Matt Sasse 81-85 166
Exeter-Milligan
Carter Milton 48-49 97; Aidan Vavra 58-56 114; Jayden Capek 75-71 146; Mike Bartu 75-73 148
Fillmore Central
Alex Schademann 45-45 90; Aidan Trowbridge 50-51 101; Travis Meyer 51-55 106; AJ Wusk 55-58 113
Heartland
Jacob Regier 48-44 92; Mason Heibner 46-48 94; Alex Goertzen 52-53 105; Creighton Friesen 50-55 105
Sandy Creek
Brady Claycamp 51-54 105; Logan Sanders 59-51 110; Connor Rempe 49-61 110; Garrett Fisher 54-62 116
Sutton
Jayden Friesen 46-51 97; Matthew Davis 52-50 102; Harrison Herndon 52-56 108; Tanner Huber 53-63 116
Thayer Central
Zach Vandervoort 39-39 78; Jedric Dankenbring 51-54 105; Mason Remmers 56-55 111; Cayden Huber 61-53 114