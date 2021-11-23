p11-23-21NSAfbKENjube2.jpg
Kenesaw’s Sean Duffy and Trey Kennedy celebrate their Class D2 state championship Monday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

On Monday, the Kenesaw football team won the first team state championship in school history after defeating Sandhills/Thedford 46-40 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. 

The Blue Devils' fanbase was loud and proud at Memorial Stadium in support of their team, but there were also plenty of people sounding off on social media as well.

And who could not be impressed by the gritty effort from Kenesaw quarterback Tyson Denkert, who racked up his third 300-yard rushing performance of the postseason. He finished the game with 55 carries, 303 yards and six touchdowns.

Denkert caused quite the stir on social media when he ripped the ball from Knights' ball carrier Trae Hickman.

The win was the first-ever state championship for Kenesaw. Blue Devils' head coach Craig Schnitzler won a state championship as a player under the coaching of his dad, Bob, but Monday was his first title as a coach. Craig also notched his 150th win earlier this season.

Kenesaw was led by five seniors: Ryan Denkert, Trey Kennedy, Sean Duffy, Drake Olson, and Eli Jensen. The Blue Devils could not wait to show off their hardware and celebrate the moment.

And the Blue Devil football team wasn't the only squad from Kenesaw that got to perform on the field at Memorial Stadium. The Blue Devils dance team pumped up the crowd during halftime and the cheerleaders kept the Kenesaw faithful engaged throughout the game.

