On Monday, the Kenesaw football team won the first team state championship in school history after defeating Sandhills/Thedford 46-40 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
The Blue Devils' fanbase was loud and proud at Memorial Stadium in support of their team, but there were also plenty of people sounding off on social media as well.
Wow!!!! These boys are great examples of having GRIT! They played together, supported each other, never ever gave up, and had great character! Nobody more deserving than this group of men!!! Mr. M pic.twitter.com/AUVNcWXEmV— Kenesaw Schools (@kenesawbludevil) November 22, 2021
Just as fine a HS football game as you'll ever see played. Respect to both Kenesaw and ST pic.twitter.com/KVwDgqHO2T— NENextt (@NENextt) November 22, 2021
Congrats to my guys from Kenesaw on taking the D2 Championship 🔥@kenesawbludevil pic.twitter.com/oTakkPZCwE— Dante Boelhower (@danteboelhower) November 22, 2021
Champions. @kenesawbludevil pic.twitter.com/ljZDeJymuX— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) November 22, 2021
Congratulations Kenesaw Blue Devils! Fantastic accomplishment!— Shelton Bulldogs Football (@SheltonDawgsFB) November 22, 2021
A special moment for @kenesawbludevil.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/PeV58mLZbJ— Eric Allgood 🎧🎙 (@allgood_eric) November 23, 2021
And who could not be impressed by the gritty effort from Kenesaw quarterback Tyson Denkert, who racked up his third 300-yard rushing performance of the postseason. He finished the game with 55 carries, 303 yards and six touchdowns.
With the touchdown, Denkert set the Class D-2 record for most points scored during a playoff run. https://t.co/8okUIf3XBa— TriblandSports (@TriblandSports) November 22, 2021
Tyson Denkert from Kenesaw out there ruining lives in Memorial Stadium— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) November 22, 2021
How special is Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert! 55 carries again today and a stellar defensive performance. Unreal. Give that dude an ice bath, hot tube or whatever he wants. Iron Man Baller! Tyson Denkerts do not come around all that frequently at a school the size of Kenesaw.— Bobby Mills Jr. (@1000ydguy) November 23, 2021
55 for 303 and 6 TDs.18 tackles with 6 solo. Come on man. That's just silly. Denkert was definitely a dude.— Damon Benning (@damonbenning) November 22, 2021
Denkert caused quite the stir on social media when he ripped the ball from Knights' ball carrier Trae Hickman.
“I’ll take that, thank you!”— @Tyson_Denkert10 (probably) pic.twitter.com/0rQDQYVZ21— TriblandSports (@TriblandSports) November 22, 2021
Take away!!! Turnover for the Blue Devils!! Big play!! pic.twitter.com/lpp3XhP8sD— Kenesaw Schools (@kenesawbludevil) November 22, 2021
Tyson Denkert just ROBBED the ball away from Sandhills/Thedford. What a play.— Austin Jacobsen (@Austin2Jacobsen) November 22, 2021
The win was the first-ever state championship for Kenesaw. Blue Devils' head coach Craig Schnitzler won a state championship as a player under the coaching of his dad, Bob, but Monday was his first title as a coach. Craig also notched his 150th win earlier this season.
Whole mess of Schnitzlers on hand to help @kenesawbludevil HC #CraigSchnitzler celebrate his first state title. Lots of good people in this photo. @NebraskaCoach https://t.co/k3dZ9AsoaH pic.twitter.com/Wti0GNlBy4— Bob Jensen (@HuskerlandBob) November 22, 2021
Kenesaw was led by five seniors: Ryan Denkert, Trey Kennedy, Sean Duffy, Drake Olson, and Eli Jensen. The Blue Devils could not wait to show off their hardware and celebrate the moment.
STATE CHAMPIONS!!!! SO PROUD OF MY TEAM! LOVE YOU GUYS!!! pic.twitter.com/KLi1wDfYLx— Drake Olson 6’3 240 OL/DL (@DrakeOlson4) November 23, 2021
And the Blue Devil football team wasn't the only squad from Kenesaw that got to perform on the field at Memorial Stadium. The Blue Devils dance team pumped up the crowd during halftime and the cheerleaders kept the Kenesaw faithful engaged throughout the game.
Great job ladies!!! Go Big Blue!! pic.twitter.com/QKeYH5nXUy— Kenesaw Schools (@kenesawbludevil) November 22, 2021
Great job ladies! pic.twitter.com/wtn9KGR6gw— Kenesaw Schools (@kenesawbludevil) November 22, 2021