Make it, take it.
The Hastings College women went back to the playground days Wednesday night in their 83-68 win over Midland, scoring basket after basket in the third quarter.
Within the first four minutes of the second half, the Broncos (14-13, 10-11) nearly doubled their halftime lead thanks to seven Warrior turnovers in the span of nine possessions.
That run — where HC held its largest lead at 54-28 — essentially put the game on ice even as Midland (8-20, 4-17) clawed the score to within 15 points in the fourth.
“I think the biggest thing is we were able to extend the lead in that third and fourth and at least have somewhat of an easy win,” said HC coach Jina Douglas, whose team lost by 31 to conference leader and ninth-ranked Morningside on Saturday.
“Sometimes we’ve gone up and it dwindles down late and it’s a close game at the end. So it was nice to have a big lead and just extend it. Offensively, I thought we were just more in attack mode.”
The Broncos made 12 of their first 14 shots in the second half on the way to their second-highest scoring output of the season.
Freshman Riley Clavel scored four points in 10 seconds to force a Midland timeout early in the third. That was the beginning of seven consecutive makes for HC.
“I thought we had great energy to start the third,” Douglas said.
However, the Broncos’ offense essentially became their defense in the second half.
“We forced some turnovers, but all of a sudden they started hitting some shots, too, and it was just we can’t let them score and think we’re going to score every time,” Douglas said. “That made the start of the third even more important, just extending the lead after halftime and coasting to a somewhat easy victory.”
Clavel finished with 17 for the Broncos behind the game-high 18 from Taylor Beacom. Miriam Miller added 11 off the bench for HC.
Midland’s Peyton Wingert tied the game-high and led the Warriors with 18 points. Erin Pursa had 15 and Lexi Kraft 12.
Wingert reached her average on the season, but Douglas was satisfied with her team’s collective effort on her.
“She’s a tough match up because you pretty much have to guard her with a 4 in your lineup,” Douglas said. “She does a good job of wearing contact and getting to the rim. We got into some foul trouble in the first half guarding her and some other kids, but in the second half we did a good job of getting our hands up and keeping them off the line.”
The Broncos scored the first nine points of the game and 13 of the initial 14 before Midland woke up for eight straight points to make it a four-point game.
It was never closer.
HC ended the first on a 6-0 run and made it 8-0 on Beacom’s jumper to open the second.
The Broncos host No. 16 Northwestern in Saturday’s home finale. A win and some other help in the conference could help Hastings slide up a spot to seventh in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings.
Either way, Douglas said, a road matchup with Morningside or No. 24 Dordt awaits in the first round of the conference tournament next week.
MU (8-20, 4-17)........................9 13 24 22 — 68
HC (14-13, 10-11)...................19 18 28 18 — 83
Midland (68)
Peyton Wingert 5-14 6-10 18, Lexi Kraft 4-8 0-0 12, Emma Shepard 2-5 0-0 4, Sam Shepard 1-4 0-0 2, Erin Prusa 6-12 3-4 15, Kara Jennings 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy Darner 3-8 0-0 9, Rachel Culhane 0-3 0-0 0, Lexi Glosser 2-3 0-1 4, Frankie Lausen 1-2 0-0 2, Kaley Einrem 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor Houska 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-61 9-15 68.
Hastings College (83)
Ali Smith 4-9 0-0 9, Riley Clavel 7-10 1-5 17, Taylor Beacom 8-14 2-3 18, Katharine Hamburger 2-7 0-0 6, Dawson Knode 1-3 0-0 2, Whitney Bauer 0-2 0-0 0, Jackie Schelkopf 1-1 0-0 3, Sydney Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Kylie Baumert 3-5 2-2 8, Rachel Hinrichs 0-0 0-0 0, Allie Bauer 0-6 0-0 1, Hattie Sheets 0-1 0-0 0, Miriam Miller 5-8 1-3 11, Kiernan Paulk 2-2 2-2 6, Natalia Dick 1-5 0-0 2, Emily Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Alyssa Baker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 34-77 9-17 83.
Three-point goals: MU 9-26 (Wingert 2-6, Kraft 4-7, E. Shepard 0-2, S. Shepard 0-2, Darner 3-7, Culhane 0-1, Houska 0-1); HC 6-17 (Smith 1-2, Clavel 2-4, Beacom 0-1, Hamburger 2-4, Schelkopf 1-1, Bauer 0-3, Miller 0-1, Baker 0-1). Rebounds: MU 43-6 (Wingert 10-1); HC 43-11 (Clavel 6-1). Steals: MU 5; HC 17 (Beacom 4). Assists: MU 6 (E. Shepard 2); HC 12 (Beacom 3). Turnovers: MU 22; HC 12. Fouled out: MU, Wingert; HC, none.