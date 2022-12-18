Tayje Hadwiger’s 16 points paced a tough Amherst attack past Adams Central, 51-36, in the nightcap of the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic Saturday night at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena.

Both teams came in unbeaten with five wins apiece, but Class C-2 No. 3 Amherst dominated the game from the start. Scout Simmons hit a trey on the team’s first possession, and Hadwiger added treys on the next two for a 9-0 start less than two minutes into the game.

