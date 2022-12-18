Tayje Hadwiger’s 16 points paced a tough Amherst attack past Adams Central, 51-36, in the nightcap of the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic Saturday night at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena.
Both teams came in unbeaten with five wins apiece, but Class C-2 No. 3 Amherst dominated the game from the start. Scout Simmons hit a trey on the team’s first possession, and Hadwiger added treys on the next two for a 9-0 start less than two minutes into the game.
Adams Central answered with a bucket from Sam Dierks, a 3-pointer from Grant Trausch and a Jayden Teichmeier free throw, but Amherst finished the quarter the way it started. Simmons and Nolan Eloe each had a put-back and Eloe closed scoring with a steal and layup for a 15-6 lead.
“They’re a great basketball team,” Adams Central Coach Zac Foster said. “They’re well-coached, talented, and disciplined and that’s why they’re the No. 3-rated team in the state and have won 46 games the last two years.”
But despite trailing the whole game, the Patriots battled — out-rebounding the Broncos 28-26 and 11 players scored.
“I’m proud of the way our guys competed. It would have been easy to get down, but they still played gutty,” Foster said. “And in the process, we all learned a lot about playing hard even when things aren’t going your way.”
Shots just didn’t fall for the Patriots, which added to frustration for the 5-1 squad, but needn’t take away from the great start for the junior-heavy lineup.
The Patriots play host to York on Tuesday for their last game before Christmas break, then head to Alliance for holiday tournament play.
After scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters, the Patriots had a scoring burst of 21 in the fourth as both teams played their benches. Tate McIntyre and Austin Vontz each had five points, while Tristan Propp and Abram Johnson added threes in the quarter. McIntyre also pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
Eloe had 11 points for Amherst and Austin Adelung added 10.
Amherst (6-0)..............15 7 11 18 — 51
Adams Central (5-1).........6 3 6 21 — 36
Adelung 3-7 2-2 10, Eloe 5-14 0-0 11, Riessland 2-4 0-0 4, Scout Simmons 3-7 0-0 8, Hadwiger 5-11 4-6 16, Fisher 0-3 0-0 0, Killin 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-2 0, Jones 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 18-48 8-14 51.
Dierks 1-7 0-0 2, Collins 1-2 1-2 3, Shestak 0-2 2-2 2, Janzen 2-7 1-1 5, Teichmeier 1-4 1-2 3, GTrausch 1-4 0-0 3, JTrausch 1-2 0-0 2, McIntyre 2-5 1-1 5, Propp 1-1 0-0 3, Vontz 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 13-39 6-8 36.
Three-point goals — Amherst 7-21 (Adelung 2-5, Eloe 1-6, Simmons 2-3, Hadwiger 2-4, Fisher 0-2, Killin 0-1), AC 4-19 (DIerks 0-4, Shestak 0-2, Janzen 0-2, Teichmeier 0-1, Trausch 1-4, McIntyre 0-2, Propp 1-1, Vontz 1-1, Johnson 1-2). Rebounds - Amberst 26 (Simmons 6), AC 28 (McIntyre 6). Total fouls - Amherst 9, AC 17. Turnovers - Amherst 11, AC 15. Assists - Amherst 6 (Eloe 3), AC 3. Steals - Amherst 8 (Eloe 3), AC 4.