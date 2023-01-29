Dordt University brandished too much firepower for the Hastings College women’s basketball team to handle Saturday.
The Defenders, ranked No. 3 in the NAIA, shot 60 percent from the floor in the first half, then fought off a spirited Bronco rally to defeat HC 73-55.
Four Dordt players reached double-figure scoring, while Hastings closed with only one double-digit shooter. The Broncos went cold in several stretches. Conversely, the Defenders enjoyed a hot rim.
HC closed with just 32% shooting from the floor. But Dordt made more than half of its field-goal shots in the game played at Lynn Farrell Arena.
“We battled for the most part. It was kind of the same story, different day. It is so hard to win games when you shoot 32%, let alone against the No. 3 team in the nation,” said HC coach Jina Douglas.
Saturday’s defeat lengthened the Broncos’ losing streak to eight straight. Their last win dates back to Dec. 20.
Dordt sports a 21-1 overall record and a 15-1 mark in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Defenders’ lone loss came Jan. 11 at Doane.
HC fell to 8-14 against all competition and 4-12 in the GPAC.
The teams played evenly in the early going, tied at 11-11. Dordt held a four-point advantage into the second quarter.
The Defenders’ lead grew to 15 points a minute before halftime, thanks to a 14-2 scoring barrage.
HC played with vigor in the third quarter. They tore loose on an 11-4 run, cutting Dordt’s cushion to 48-45 halfway into the period.
But Dordt, which regularly scores in the 80s, caught its second wind and closed the third quarter with a 12-point lead.
The fourth quarter saw Dordt build its lead to 15 points in the early minutes. The Defenders’ defense kept HC from mounting a last-quarter rally.
“We were doing OK on the defensive end. Then in the fourth quarter we struggled to score again. They are a really good offensive team. To give yourself a chance to win you’ve got to score with them at some point. We just couldn’t do it,” Douglas said.
Freshman Mariyah Avila topped the Bronco offense. The freshman guard connected for 15 points. Teammate Allie Bauer contributed nine points.
HC’s Katharine Hamburger and Carley Leners finished with six points apiece. Miriam Miller dialed up five points.
Dordt’s Janie Schoonover led all scorers with 16 points. She stayed hot the whole way, making six of seven shots from the floor and going 2-for-2 at the free-throw stripe.
The Defenders’ Bailey Beckman registered 14 points. Karly Gustafson and Faith Van Holland scored 13 and 11, respectively.
Dordt (21-1)..............23 21 14 15 — 73
HC (8-14)...................19 13 14 9 — 55
Dordt (73)
Macey Nielson 2-4 0-0 6, Hayden Heimensen 3-4 0-0 7, Macy Sievers 0-3 0-2 0, Eliana Kuperas 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey Beckman 5-17 0-3 4-5 14, McKenna Klecker 2-3 2-3 0 6, Karly Gustafson 4-9 5-10 13, Faith Van Holland 4-8 1-1 11, Janie Schoonhoven 7-8 2-2 16. Totals: 27-57 12-18 73.
Hastings (55)
Alyssa Baker 3-10 0-0 8, Mariyah Avila 5-14 4-4 15, Sara Treffer 0-1 0-0 0, Allie Bauer 3-6 1-1 9, Katharine Hamburger 3-9 0-0 6, Kiernan Paulk 1-3 2-2 4, Carley Leners 2-5 2-2 6, Miriam Miller 1-6 3-4 5, Dawson Knode 1-3 0-0 2, Rachel Hinrichs 0-1 0-0 0, Asia Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-59 12-13 55.
Three-point goals – D 7-16 (Nielson 2-4, Heimensen 1-1, Mary Sievers 0-2, Beckman 0-3, Klecker 2-3, Van Holland 2-3). H 5-21 (Baker 2-4, Avila 1-7, Treffer 0-1, Bauer 2-4, Hamburger 0-3, Paulk 0-1, Leners 0-1. Rebounds – D 38 (Gustafson 7). H 36 (Avila 7, Hamburger 7). Fouls – D 16. H 15. Fouled out – none. Turnovers – D 13. H 14.