KENESAW — In two previous meetings, Kenesaw owned the Blue Hill Bobcats.
But the third time the teams played, in Thursday’s Class D-1, Subdistrict 7 final, the Bobcats got their revenge.
A game filled with high intensity and emotion wowed the Blue Devil Gymnasium crowd while the points were difficult to come by.
When it came down to crunch time, Blue Hill was the team who came up big in the clutch.
With 1:30 left in the game, Kenesaw held the 41-40 lead.
Blue Hill ran its offense until it had an open look and it was Caleb Karr who gave the Bobcats a 42-41 lead they wouldn’t relent.
Blue Hill’s defense forced two momentous turnovers late and three free throws from Jake Bonifas and another from Krae Ockinga iced the Bobcats’ 46-41 upset win.
“These are two very physical teams that are a good, equal matchup,” said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey. “Our goal was to hold (Kenesaw) under 45 (and) we would have a chance to win. We did that job and it was a great team win and I’m very proud of the boys.”
Sixth-ranked Kenesaw went 14-for-40 from the floor, experiencing most of its success in the middle frames.
Blue Hill scored in double digits in all four quarters and finished 16-for-46 from the floor.
MJ Coffey led all scorers with his 17 points for the Bobcats. Ockinga added 12 points.
“It takes all five guys to be in a game all night. Everybody played well and MJ had some good moments,” said Jon Coffey.
Kenesaw coach Jack Einrem had praise for MJ Coffey.
“Tonight he shot the ball really well,” the coach said. “He is a tremendous shooter. We had Tyson (Denkert) guarding him and later on he couldn’t guard him as close because he was in foul trouble.”
Late in the game Blue Hill directed the ball away from Kenesaw’s Eli Jensen, who was held to just four points in the game.
“We needed to get help on (Jensen) because he is a tough kid and we did a good job of that and we had great help side tonight,” Coffey said. “A good defensive win for us. They played well.”
Kenesaw had a tough time finding buckets to fall in the first and fourth quarters.
“Blue Hill did a nice job defensively,” said Einrem. “Two good teams that know each other well and have a lot of mutual respect for each other.”
Trailing 22-21 at halftime, the Blue Devils came out on a 6-0 run to force a Blue Hill timeout, but the Bobcats answered back to take a 33-32 lead into the fourth.
Kenesaw came out of the huddle and jumped out with a quick 7-0 run with two Tyson Denkert jumpers and a Lane Kelley trey.
Denkert finished the game with 16 points and Kelley had 10 points.
Kenesaw will play Loomis at 4 p.m. at Kearney Catholic on Saturday in the D1-5 district final. Blue Hill draws Burwell in the D1-6 pairing, which will be played Monday in St. Paul at 7 p.m.
Kenesaw................7 14 11 9 — 41
Blue Hill.............12 10 11 13 — 46
Kenesaw (41)
Tyson Denkert 16, Lane Kelley 10, Trey Kennedy 8, Eli Jensen 4, Joel Katzberg 2, Jravin Suck 1
Blue Hill (46)
MJ Coffey 17, Krae Ockinga 12, Jake Bonifas 8, Caleb Karr 8, Marcus Utecht 1