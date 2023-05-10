LINCOLN — Former Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, who entered the transfer portal on April 28, has found a new home at Florida Atlantic University, according to multiple reports.
Thompson started 10 of 12 games for the Huskers last season after transferring from Texas. His recovery from offseason shoulder surgery caused him to miss spring practice and left the majority of first-team snaps to Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, who joined the Huskers in January.
Thompson was the third Nebraska quarterback to enter the portal in the same week when he did so, joining Logan Smothers and Richard Torres. The latter chose to transfer to Incarnate Word earlier this week.
Sims, Chubba Purdy, Heinrich Haarberg and walk-on Jack Woche are the remaining quarterbacks in the NU quarterback room.
Thompson will have one more season of eligibility after he spent his first four years at Texas. There he started 10 games and appeared in nine others. He won the starter’s job at Nebraska last season and completed 63% of his passes for 2,407 yards, with three 300-yard games. He threw 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and ran for five scores as the Huskers went 4-8. He missed two games because of injury.