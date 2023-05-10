LINCOLN — Former Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, who entered the transfer portal on April 28, has found a new home at Florida Atlantic University, according to multiple reports.

Thompson started 10 of 12 games for the Huskers last season after transferring from Texas. His recovery from offseason shoulder surgery caused him to miss spring practice and left the majority of first-team snaps to Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, who joined the Huskers in January.

