Three Hastings High athletes signed their national letters of intent with college programs on Wednesday.
Here's information on each Tiger taking their talents to the next level:
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 2:27 pm
Braiden Kort, wrestling
Only a few days removed from capturing his first state wrestling title, Braiden Kort inked his name on the dotted line to wrestle for Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Kort joins fellow Tiger and good friend Landon Weidner in signing with the Vikings, who compete at the NCAA Division II level. Weidner pledged his commitment on paper in November.
Kort on Saturday won the Class B 120-pound state championship over Scottsbluff's Chance Houser, registering a 9-0 major decision at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.
Previously a three-time state runner-up, he finished his senior season 44-1, vindicated with a gold medal around his neck.
"It was a realization that I had to work even harder," Kort said of his journey to an eventual win in the title match. "I thought I had been working hard, and clearly I wasn't, otherwise I would have been on top. This year I did that, so it feels amazing."
Alyssa Breckner, softball
Breckner on Wednesday signed with Simpson College, an NCAA Division III program located in Indianola, Iowa.
An honorable mention All-Tribland selection as a senior, Breckner finished her high school career as the Tigers' ace in the circle. She struck out 135 batters in 133 1/3 innings, pitching to a 5.04 earned run average and 17-10 win-loss record.
Breckner was the No. 3 pitcher on Hastings' 2021 Class B state runner-up team. She pitched 12 innings behind Peytin Hudson and Faith Molina, ending her junior year — and first year at HHS — with a 2-0 record and 12 strikeouts.
A two-time Class B state qualifier, Brant on Wednesday signed with NAIA Northwestern College to continue her career on the golf course.
Twice, Brant finished tied for 18th place at the state tournament. As a senior, she showed a 15-stroke improvement, firing a composite 179 across the two-day event.
Following her finish at the state meet in October, Brant's father and coach, Jeb, said "her best golf is ahead of her. She’s just beginning something that will be in her life for a long time."