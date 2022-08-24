ROSELAND — The Mustangs of Sliver Lake are looking to carry on their competitive tradition and with a big class of seniors they hope to improve their 19-11 record from a season ago.
Within that class are three of the team’s top four attackers: Georgi tenBensel, Brooklyn Meyer and Lexi Wengler.
“We are returning a big senior class led by Georgi, Brooklyn and Lexi, who have all been big contributors to the success of our program the last three seasons,” said Mustangs head coach Jenn tenBensel.
Georgi tenBensel led the Mustangs last season with 312 kills, 322 digs and 40 ace serves.
Meyer added 115 kills, 92 digs and 24 aces a season ago and Wengler had 229 assists for the Mustangs to go along with 88 kills.
Other returning starters are senior middle blocker Josi Sharp, who had 70 kills in the 2021 season and junior Morgan Dinkler, who added 140 assists.
“We are looking to replace two four-year starters in Katelyn Karr and Amanda Ehrman. But we have some underclassmen who are working really hard to fill those roles,” tenBensel said. “I think with more practice we will find the right combination of girls to make us the most successful this season.”
Also looking to contribute this season for the Mustangs is senior Samantha Bonifas, junior Sydney Bartels and sophomores Katy Soucek and Emma Schmidt.
“We have a lot of girls out this season and I think they will all be pushing each other for spots on the team,” tenBensel added.
Silver Lake was stunned by Franklin in the first round of subdistricts last year and ultimately didn’t make district final despite a 19-11 season mark.
The Mustangs hope to avoid that fate this year and make their first trip to state in a decade.
Aug. 25 at McCool Junction; Aug. 27 at Axtell Invite; Aug. 30 Host Tri w/Harvard and Heartland Lutheran; Sept. 6 Blue Hill; Sept. 8 Shelton; Sept. 10 at Loomis tourney; Sept. 13 Red Cloud; Sept. 20 at Kenesaw; Sept. 22 Lawrence-Nelson; Sept. 24 at Hampton tourney; Sept. 27 at Harvard Double Tri w/Wilcox-Hildreth and Elba; Oct. 3 at Smith Center Tri w/Smith Center and BDS; Oct. 6 at Wilcox-Hildreth; Oct. 11 Host Tri w/Deshler and Franklin; Oct. 15-17 at Conference (Kenesaw); Oct. 18 Host Invite