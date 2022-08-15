Luke Brooks did what leaders do when their team experiences a setback. He consoled his teammate after a season-ending loss.
As the veteran, that was inherently his responsibility, to comfort a younger member of his team. A very “big brother” quality for someone who’s the youngest brother in his family.
So Brooks, whose yearbook on prep baseball just officially closed with a game-ending double play in the American Legion state tournament, found Jaxen Gangwish, the batter in this instance, and extended his right arm.
Gangwish had his head up in the air, visibly upset at the game’s outcome — a 6-3 loss that sent Hastings Five Points Bank home for the summer. His pair of hits unsatisfactory while attached to defeat.
Brooks, also with two hits in the game, placed his hand on Gangwish’s back as they walked off Den Hartog Field on a dreary afternoon in late July. Whatever words those two shared in that moment captured from afar, the picture itself said plenty.
Win together, lose together. A very “coach-like” attitude for a player to possess.
But that’s Luke Brooks, who was named the 2022 Chiefs’ most valuable player via the Shorty Meyer Award.
The award is named for Meyer because of his longtime support of Hastings American Legion baseball. Meyer was handicapped early on in life, but “displayed a relentless spirit and a willingness to do whatever needed to be done for the good of Hastings baseball.”
Brooks was chosen by the Post 11 coaches for both his leadership qualities and his play on the field. He fought through an injury to his non-throwing arm most of the summer and always had a feel for the situation.
“Luke’s one of the few who can read what the team needs that day,” said Five Points head coach Blake Marquardt. “He generally would go by his business, do what needs to be done to get better. But when the team needed someone to vocally say something, get in someone’s face a little bit, he can do that.”
When the Chiefs needed a hit, a strong outing on the mound, or a big defensive play, Brooks did that, too.
He never missed a start, throwing 45 1/3 innings, two short of the team led. Among qualified starters, Brooks posted the second-best earned run average at 2.47 and the most strikeouts (52).
At the plate, Brooks racked up the top OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.025, which indicates reliability of a player reaching base safely as well as their quality of hits.
“He was a guy you could rely on to come through more often than not,” Marquardt continued. “He was going to give you a chance to be successful as a team. When you’re talking about a guy who is an all-around player, who you want the ball in his hands, you’ve got to consider him as an MVP... He’s earned it and deserves the Shorty Meyer award.”
Brooks winning the award follows his older brother, Josh, who garnered team MVP in 2019. Marquardt coached both.
“Having an older brother go through the program, Luke knew the expectations of how we do things,” the coach said.
Brooks’ growth through the Hastings program has extended to a spot at Missouri Valley College, an NAIA school in Marshall, Missouri.
Marquardt hopes Brooks doesn’t rule out pitching as an option in college. While it wasn’t always his favorite role on the Braves or Chiefs, Brooks’ work on the craft further symbolized Shorty Meyer.
“He’s never enjoyed (pitching),” Brooks said. “But, by the time he got to be a senior, he accepted it, soaked it in and became the best pitcher he possibly could be. And now, I think he’s to the point where he may want to pitch a little in college because he’s had some success.
“His progression has been outstanding. He’s always been good, but he became great later in his career.”
Earl Applebee award
If you’ve watched Cameron Brumbaugh play baseball, or wrestle for that matter, this choice was an easy one.
That was Blake Marquardt’s justification for the Legion coaches naming Brumbaugh the 2022 Earl Applebee award winner.
Applebee, the coach during the most successful era of Chiefs baseball (1952-65), is know as “Mr. Baseball” in Hastings. The award is given to the player best exemplifying hustle, determination and a fiery spirit.
Brumbaugh, the team’s second baseman, displayed all three and then some.
“He fits the role extremely well because he has to do all those little things to be successful,” Marquardt said. “He’s not gifted with a big, tall, strong body. He has to hustle, has to outwork people, has to out-think people.”
The undersized Brumbaugh has never let his size determine his ability. He’s a dazzling defender when he needs to be and a routine fielder the rest of the time. He had one of the best eyes and bats at the plate for the Chiefs, too.
Brumbaugh drew a team-high 28 walks and scored 26 run.l He hit .369 with a team-leading .556 on-base percentage.
“I know for a fact that Cameron hits twice a day,” Marquardt said. “We hit as a team and he goes and hits with his dad after work. He gets a lot of swings in and his family spends a lot of time making sure he gets better and can have the success that he does.”
Ron Hofeldt award
Marquardt said this award winner could have been “interchangeable” with Brumbaugh and the Applebee honor.
Ultimately, Jaxen Gangwish was named the 2022 Ron Hofeldt award winner, for his sportsmanship and outstanding teammate qualities.
Hofeldt coached Little League and was active in supporting underprivileged and handicapped children while fostering opportunities in the game of baseball for all.
Gangwish, Marquardt said, embodies Hofeldt because of all he’s had to endure and the attitude he’s maintained throughout recovering from a serious shoulder injury he suffered while wrestling.
“He’s had to put his body through a lot,” Marquardt said.
Every time he takes the field, Gangwish is encountering more pain.
But all he does as a catcher and third baseman for the Chiefs, with a scarred shoulder, is for the other eight players on the field and everyone in the dugout.
“Those are two positions that are extremely hard on a bad shoulder,” Marquardt said. “But I think he knew that was his opportunity to help the team and for playing time. So that’s just a teammate, is sacrificing what I want because what I want to do is win and play. And that means not playing the position I want, but that’s what the team needs.”
It goes beyond that, too, for the .313 hitter who tied for the team lead in triples with three.
“He was always the guy picking other guys up,” Marquardt said. “Just the guy you looked at when things weren’t going right and he’s take care of it. Everybody respected him on the team because he worked hard and whatever you told him, he would go do.”