OMAHA — You don’t have to look at the team standings to know that Thursday was a big night for the Fillmore Central wrestling team. With six wrestlers in the quarterfinals, the Panthers ensured they’d be one of the top teams after day one, and now with four semifinalists, FC sits comfortably in second place.
The Panthers sent defending state champion Alex Schademann, Aiden Hinrichs, Jackson Turner, and Markey Hinrichs to the Class C semifinals after each went 2-0 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Markey Hinrichs’ thrilling rally in the closing seconds of his 285-pound match put the exclamation point on the day.
“What a great way to end the day,” said FC head coach Ryan Komenda, who was smiling from ear-to-ear after the heavyweight match.
Markey was also giddy with excitement, both for his team and because he’s just two more wins from his dream coming true.
“It means everything to me. I’m trying to get out of my brother’s shadow; he won state and I’m trying to do the same but make my own way,” Markey said, referring to Jarrod Hinrichs’ title in 2015. “He’s been encouraging. He taught me most of the things I know.”
As expected, Schademann was very businesslike after clinching his spot on the medal stand with a quarterfinal victory. He knows his goal is a second straight gold medal, but he knows he can’t afford to look past anyone at this point.
“I just wanted to stick to the game plan and take it one match at a time,” he said. “I can’t look at the finals yet; I still have to perform in the semis. Whoever it is, they’re going to be a quality opponent. If I go out and wrestle like I can, I know I’ll find myself in the finals.”
Schademann put up 20 points in a 20-5 tech fall in the first round and followed with a 10-3 major decision in the quarterfinals. He said the wins went almost exactly as he planned.
“In all of my matches, the game plan is to go out and take them down two times in the first and build a lead and then work from there. And that’s what I did,” Schademann said. “At state, guys are going for broke; they’re going to try to toss you on your head late in the third when they’re down by a lot.”
Schademann knows that there are people that have doubts that he can win another title, but he has belief and confidence in himself.
“In my heart, I believe this is my weight class,” he said. “I don’t think a lot of people view it that way. I’ve had a lot of close matches, but I’ve really dedicated myself in the second half of the season to claiming my second title. That’s what I’m going to try to go out and prove on Saturday. I think it’s going to taste just as sweet; I hope it does.”
Aiden Hinrichs won via decision and a pin on Thursday to advance to the semis. Turner recorded two pins, with his quarterfinal fall coming in just 39 seconds.
Markey was proud of the team’s accomplishments and is excited to see what the Panthers can do on Friday night.
“This team is the greatest team I could ask for. I love every single one of them, working with them, going to tournaments — it all just means everything to me,” he said.
Komenda said the Panthers haven’t really talked about where they expect to finish in the team race. Instead, each wrestlers is focusing on the task at hand: winning the next match.
“We don’t really talk about it with the group; we just tell everyone to do their own job, and if they do that the team race will take care of itself,” the coach said. “I think we’re just going to stick with that game plan, where everybody does their job, wins their matches, and then things will come out in the end.”
First round
120 — Jacob McGee (24-6), Logan View, dec. Connor Rempe (41-12), South Central; 12-7
120 — Ethan Elliott (45-1), Hershey, pinned Holden McDonald (38-20), Superior; 0:52
126 — Aaron Ohnoutka (50-1), Bishop Neumann, pinned Zachary Burkey (22-16), Doniphan-Trumbull; 0:44
126 — Travis Meyer (48-3), Fillmore Central tech fall Clay Rasmussen (34-13), Kearney Catholic; 17-1
126 — Rowan Jarosik (39-8), South Central pinned Hunter Kuchta (18-15), Cedar Catholic; 2:36
132 — Hayden Neeman (39-5), Superior tech fall Uzziah Voss (27-19), Mitchell; 16-0
132 — Kaleb Baker (36-11), St. Paul, dec. Dylan Gewecke (37-9), Fillmore Central; 5-2
132 — Iverson Mejia (42-2), Wilber-Clatonia, pinned Chase Groff (23-20), Doniphan-Trumbull; 2:13
138 — Alexander Schademann (52-0), Fillmore Central tech fall Gavin Sandoz (25-17), Valentine; 20-5
145 — Aiden Hinrichs (45-7), Fillmore Central dec. Hudson Last (25-15), Battle Creek; 7-1
160 — Ben Alberts (46-0), GICC, pinned Kyler Boyles (36-19), Superior; 3:22
160 — Treven Stassines (46-7), Fillmore Central pinned Casey Schnebel (25-20), Battle Creek; 3:10
182 — Jackson Turner (43-7), Fillmore Central pinned Curtis Rittgam (13-7), Gordon-Rushville; 2:46
195 — Tycen Breckner (39-7), Doniphan-Trumbull pinned Clayton Carlson (3-4), Pierce; 2:39
285 — Markey Hinrichs (41-7), Fillmore Central pinned Paxton Bartels (15-10), Crofton/Bloomfield; 3:52
Second round
126 — Aaron Ohnoutka (51-1), Bishop Neuamann, dec. Travis Meyer (48-4), Fillmore Central; 7-2
126 — Braxon Rynearson (20-2), Broken Bow, pinned Rowan Jarosik (39-9), South Central; 6:19
132 — Kaleb Baker (38-10), St. Paul, pinned Hayden Neeman (39-6), Superior; 2:52
138 — Alexander Schademann (53-0), Fillmore Central, dec. Brady Hochstein (32-9), Cedar Catholic; 10-3
145 — Aiden Hinrichs (46-7), Fillmore Central, pinned Owen Sack (35-8), St. Paul; 5:27
160 — Ashton Lurz (36-3), Valentine, dec. Treven Stassines (46-8), Fillmore Central; 2-0
182 — Jackson Turner (44-7), Fillmore Central, pinned Jurgen Baker (32-20), Tri County; 0:39
195 — Max Denson (39-9), Broken Bow maj. dec. Tycen Breckner (39-8), Doniphan-Trumbull; 8-0
285 — Markey Hinrichs (42-7), Fillmore Central, pinned Bridger Rice (36-4), Ord; 5:59