OMAHA — You don’t have to look at the team standings to know that Thursday was a big night for the Fillmore Central wrestling team. With six wrestlers in the quarterfinals, the Panthers ensured they’d be one of the top teams after day one, and now with four semifinalists, FC sits comfortably in second place.

The Panthers sent defending state champion Alex Schademann, Aiden Hinrichs, Jackson Turner, and Markey Hinrichs to the Class C semifinals after each went 2-0 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Markey Hinrichs’ thrilling rally in the closing seconds of his 285-pound match put the exclamation point on the day.

