GRAND ISLAND — After going 4-0 on day one of the Flatwater Fracas, the Hastings wrestling team dropped its first two matches of the day, falling into the silver bracket and looking for momentum.
The Tigers found it in a pair of dramatic victories, beating both Columbus and Papillion-LaVista by one match point. At the end of the tournament, Hastings went 6-2 — an impressive feat given the strength of the competition.
“Overall, it was a good weekend,” said HHS coach Nolan Laux. “You can never complain finishing in the top five of the fracas. We had three very close duals that all came down to the final match, and we had multiple wrestlers come up big for the team.”
Hastings seniors Elijah Johnson and Landon Weidner came up big for the Tigers in the first dual of bracket play. With HHS trailing Columbus 36-25, Johnson recorded a pin in the second period against Jaeston Delano. Weidner followed with a clutch pin of his own, getting the fall in the second period to give Hastings a 37-36 win.
In the Tigers final dual of the tourney, they outlasted Papillion-La Vista for a 34-33 victory. The Monarchs won three of the final four matches of the dual via pins, trimming Hastings’ 34-12 lead to just four with one match remaining. HHS’ heavyweight Blaine Hamik needed to avoid giving up more than three points to hold on for the dual win, and he did just that. Even though he suffered an 2-0 overtime loss, Hamik got the job done and helped the Tigers clinch the win.
“We put an emphasis on how important every point is in a dual, and we’re constantly looking to build leads to help our team succeed,” Laux said. “I was happy with how we performed and we are ready to transition our focus into the second half of the season.”
HHS’ only two losses came to defending state champion Bennington and Manhattan, which had eight medalists in last year’s Kansas state tournament.
The loss to Manhattan was in the Tigers’ first dual on Saturday. Trailing 36-24, Hastings needed two pins to tie the dual. Cameron Brumbaugh got one in the second period to pull HHS within 36-30, but Manhattan’s Jayden Vargas was able to avoid the pin from Drake Anderson, who won in a 10-0 major decision, keeping Hastings from tying the dual. HHS lost 36-34 for its first blemish in the tournament.
In the dual against Bennington, Braiden Kort’s pin in the first period of the 120-pound match helped Hastings cut the lead to 28-23, but the Badgers won the final five matches of the dual, pulling away for a 48-23 victory.
Kort and Weidner led the Tigers with five pins in the tournament, as both went undefeated with records of 8-0. Anderson lost just one match in the tourney. Hamik finished the meet with four pins, and Johnson and Zander Lockling each had three.
The Tigers are off until after the new year begins, as they’ll hit the road Jan. 3, 2023, for another dual with Columbus. Hastings will be back at home two weeks later against McCook.