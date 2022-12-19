GRAND ISLAND — After going 4-0 on day one of the Flatwater Fracas, the Hastings wrestling team dropped its first two matches of the day, falling into the silver bracket and looking for momentum.

The Tigers found it in a pair of dramatic victories, beating both Columbus and Papillion-LaVista by one match point. At the end of the tournament, Hastings went 6-2 — an impressive feat given the strength of the competition.

