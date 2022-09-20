It's been a long journey back to running form for Jessie Hurt, and the Minden senior has battled sickness, injury and just about everything else.
Last year at this time, she and the rest of the Whippets were dealing with an illness.
A month after that, just prior to districts, Hurt was in a serious car wreck, although not seriously injured.
It's safe to say, her junior year didn't produce the brightest of memories other than a Southwest Conference championship. She missed out on running the final few races of the cross country season and didn't have a great track season in the spring.
Even still at Tuesday's Adams Central invite at Elks Country Club Hurt didn't feel her best, and she sat out last week's meet in Central City. But she's running and that's what matters to her.
"Once this year started, I was pretty grateful that I could run again," said Hurt, who collected bronze in the girls 5-kilometer race with a time of 21 minutes, 22.87 seconds.
Hurt's time wasn't where she envisioned, but she felt "like I finished pretty strong in the end, did the best I could."
The soft-spoken leader of the Whippets led her team to a third-place finish Tuesday behind champion North Platte (24 points) and runner-up Hastings.
Minden had Trinity Houchin in 10th (22:17.99), Lindsey Rehtus (22:26.59) in 13th and Alejandra Iniguez in 16th (22:44.38).
"Still time to improve," said Hurt, the eighth-ranked runner in Class C according to Prep Running Nerd.
Only five days until the UNK invite, though. Is Hurt ready for that hilly monstrosity?
"Oh yeah," she said with a grin. "It's a challenge and I like a challenge."
Tuesday's field was tough, too, with Class A North Platte, an improved Hastings High, and Northwest and Adams Central in the mix.
The Bulldogs had the top two placers in Marissa Holm (19:02.27) and Zarah Blaesi (20:24.35).
Hastings had runners cross sixth, eighth, 11th and 14th, and Northwest fifth and seventh. Lili Widhelm led the Tigers — ranked eighth by Prep Running Nerd — by clocking a 21:52.62. Kelyn Henry Perlich (22:11.45), Karli Shoemaker (22:20.29), and Abby Fielder (22:28.95) joined her for medals in the top 15.
Henry Perlich is the only returner for Hastings. She was 51st at state last season. So, first-year head coach Christy Kreutzer is largely in as much new territory as her team.
"We've had some girls transfer over from volleyball that have been up there in the top six," Kreutzer said. "It's been fun."
Kreutzer was a runner for the Tigers once, then she was a Hastings College Bronco. Now she's leading her alma mater.
"It's been stressful," she said with a laugh. "But I've been enjoying just watching them get faster and be successful."
Adams Central is fairly inexperienced, as well. Leading the Patriots to this point has been freshman Catherine Lehn, who was fourth Tuesday with a time of 21:42.61.
"I'm proud of that," Lehn said.
It's her first year running cross country.
"I like the team more than the running part," she said with a laugh.
Lehn held off the peloton through the last kilometer of the race, edging Northwest's Olivia Chapman by six seconds and Widhelm by 10. The rest tailed off behind her.
It was her second-best finish this season; she was third in Grand Island to begin the year. All of her placements have been top 10.
"I want to try to get (my time) sub-21 (minutes)," she said.
Her top mark is 21:20.
Girls team results
1, North Platte 24, 2, Hastings 39; 3, Minden 42; 4, Northwest 52; 5, Adams Central 91; 6, Lexington 113; 7, Holdrege 139
Girls medalists
1, Marissa Holm, NP, 19:02.27; 2, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 20:24.35; 3, Jessie Hurt, Min, 21:22.87; 4, Catherine Lehn, AC, 21:42.61; 5, Olivia Chapman, NW, 21:48.48; 6, Lili Widhelm, HHS, 21:52.62; 7, Peyton Smith, NW, 22:03.23; 8, Kelyn Henry Perlich, HHS, 22:11.45; 9, Jada Hothan, NP, 22:17.41; 10, Trinity Houchin, Min, 22:17.99; 11, Karli Shoemaker, HHS, 22:20.29; 12, Jenessa Arnold, NP, 22:20.56; 13, Lindsey Rehtus, Min, 22:26.59; 14, Abby Fielder, HHS, 22:28.95; 15, Haylie Hoatson, NP, 22:37.23