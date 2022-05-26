GULF SHORES, Ala. — Hastings College has two national champions, a runner-up and a bronze medalist through two days at the NAIA national track and field meet. The meet will conclude Friday.
So far, throwing events have favored the Broncos.
Kiara Anderson got the women's team off to a great start Wednesday with her victory in the women's hammer throw. Anderson's toss of 181 feet, 1 inch won the title.
Anderson scratched on her first attempt. Her winning throw came on the fourth.
Minden native Justin Villars won the national championship in the men's discus by more than three feet. He threw 170 feet, 6 inches.
Lauren Tamayo finished second in the women's heptathlon on Thursday, breaking her own school record with 5,139 points in the seven events.
Tyler Summers was third in the men's hammer throw. He reached 206 feet, 8 inches.