GENEVA — Thayer Central's Natalie Tietjen knew she was close to breaking the school's scoring record.
She was well in reach of the record Tuesday night against David City and would have had a chance to do it on the Titans' home floor. But the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament game was moved from Hebron to Geneva due to a threat made against Thayer Central schools late last week.
Tietjen accomplished the feat all the same.
She eclipsed the record in the third quarter of a 37-30 win over the Scouts, and in the process advanced the Titans to the SNC semifinals.
"It is a lot to accomplish," Tietjen said. "I want to thank my teammates and my coaches who push me at practice to make myself better. Honestly, it's because of them I'm where I'm at right now."
Tietjen finished with a game-high 14 points against an at-times suffocating David City defense.
"It was really hard because of (David City's) face guarding, but my teammates helped me out finding the ball and working the offense around," she said.
The Titans, too, played tough defense in the low-scoring affair.
Thayer Central didn't allow a field goal until 3:28 was left in the second quarter. David City's five first-quarter points came via the charity stripe.
Following their first make from the floor, the Scouts found a little momentum in the second quarter to go into halftime tied at 18-18.
"We started off really well," said Thayer Central coach Erin Kowalski. "Our pressure did really well. We did get into foul trouble early, but our bench came in and did a really good job for us.
"At halftime we made some adjustments with our offense and again with our defense."
Thayer Central had a sluggish third quarter, only making one bucket from Ava Wiedel and four made free throws from Tietjen.
But the Titan defense created six David City turnovers in the fourth and Thayer Central did its job from the line to close out the win. TC was 7-for-12 in the frame to put the game away.
The Titans will play Superior Thursday night in the SNC semifinals at Centennial.
"It was a little rough the first time we played (Superior)," Kowalski said of a 54-39 loss suffered on Jan. 6. "I know they will give us a good game, so we are excited."
Thayer Central............7 11 6 13 — 37
David City...................5 13 4 8 — 30
Natalie Tietjen 14, Ava Wiedel 7, Piper Havel 5, Allison Richardson 5, Jadyn Bowman 3, Halle Johnson 2, Josey Welch 1
Meagan Jahde 9, Kamryn Behrns 6, Addison Rands 5, Avery Couch 4, Kambri Andel 3, Addison Kuhlman 3