HOLDREGE — Hastings High coach Dave Johnson had a feeling the Tigers were in for a good day at Tuesday’s Class B, District 5 track meet when assistant coach Kirk Ortegren relayed information of a quiet bus ride to Holdrege.
Johnson had arrived with the first group of Tigers scheduled to perform in field events Tuesday morning. But a lingering thunderstorm pushed everything to the afternoon anyway.
Still, the subdued hourlong trip on Highway 6 set the tone for a loud district meet.
Both Tiger teams finished in third place, behind first-place Northwest and runner-up Aurora. The HHS boys scored 90 points — nine short of the champion Vikings — while the girls were six back of second place with 71.
Hastings will have athletes in seven boys and seven girls events next week at Omaha’s Burke Stadium.
“There was nobody that we thought should be in Omaha who isn’t going to be in Omaha,” Johnson said of his boys team, which had eight finishes in the top two.
Girls coach Brian Itzen was hopeful his 1,600 relay team would snag a wild card spot, but as of press time Tuesday it was not yet known if it would. Otherwise he was elated with the results his team achieved.
“There’s a lot of good things that came out of today, and honestly, the weather turned out better than I would have ever expected,” Itzen said.
“I’ve said it multiple times to multiple people that if I was a gambling man on some of the things that happened today, I’d be very poor but I’d be very rich in spirit. It’s been a day and I’m super excited where our team landed. We finished higher than we have in a long time at districts.”
The Tigers both won the 3,200 relay to kick off the running events. Itzen said he’s toyed with his lineup all season and now with a state spot secured appears to have found the right one.
“That was a fun race,” Itzen said. The group —Karli Shoemaker, Mylee Mick, Carlie Beckby and Kelyn Henry Perlich — ran a 10:03.27.
Logan Brooks, Caden Block, Evan Struss and Diego Chojolan clocked an 8:17.71.
“They ran their best time of the year and all four guys in that race ran their best times of the year,” Johnson said.
The Tigers also both qualified their 400 relays. Trevor Campbell, Greg Pruitt, Aaron Nonneman and Blake Buhlke turned in a 43.85 while Ariel Tubbs, MaKenzie Nollette, Abigail Kendall and Hannah Satterly scored a 50.31.
The boys secured the 1,600 relay as well, as Campbell, Block, Pruitt and Nonneman finished the meet with a 3:29.56 with some eye-catching splits.
“I’m not sure it could have gone much better based on where we were at coming into this meet,” Johnson said.
The Tigers were coming off an odd week with their first experience at the Easter Midlands Conference meet. The school is not a member quite yet, therefore Hastings could not score or place in any events.
They were happy to do so on Tuesday when it mattered.
“I think our mental approach was much better,” Johnson said.
Distance extraordinaire Austin Carrera cruised in the 1,600 and 3,200 to victories that set him up for career success next week.
“I just came here to win with the minimum amount of effort it took to win,” he said. “I just came here to (qualify), really. I kind of cared about time because I don’t want a bad spot at state, but what can you do? I came here to win.”
Evan Struss, a soccer player turned track athlete this spring, was second behind his teammate in the mile.
“I kind of miss soccer, but track is like a home for me now,” he said following a 4:39.30.
Nolan Studley and Parker Ablott both reached 6-foot-3 in the high jump to take the first two spots. Studley reached it in less tries for the victory.
Johnson said Pruitt, who was third and qualified in the 100, made a difference Tuesday.
“He had an outstanding day,” Johnson said. “He didn’t run at our invite and a very disappointing day at Waverly. Greg Pruitt probably took a good three seconds off his time (in the 1,600 relay). He came to play today.”
Johnson was unsure if Braydon Power might get a wild card in the discus after throwing 145-3.
Abigail Kendall was the lone individual gold medalist for the girls team. She won the long jump with a distance of 16-feet, 1-inch.
“We were expecting her to go in the triple and she didn’t jump well,” Itzen said, “so she came back and won the long jump with a pretty big PR.”
Henry Perlich (1,600) and Lainey Benson (3,200) scored spots in the distance races. They both finished in second place.
Tubbs was third in the 200 while Hannah Satterly was runner-up in the 100.
There were a number of substantial improvements on race times, Itzen said.
“Our mental fortitude showed today,” he said.
Note: Top three individuals and top two relay teams from each B district automatically qualify for the state meet. Wild cards will be determined when all results are final. There are additional qualifying minimums in pole vault and high jump. Not all additional qualifying marks were available as of press time.
Boys team scores
1, Northwest 99; 2, Aurora 96; 3, Hastings 90; 4, Broken Bow 54; 5, Central City 46; 6, Adams Central 38; 7, Holdrege 30; 8, Minden 28; 9, St. Paul 27; 10, York 19
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Zach Hirschman, STP, 41-9 1/2; 2, Broden Hultine, Has, 40-3 1/2; 3, Daniel Glaze, Has, 39-3; 4, Bryce Kunz, CC, 39-2 1/2; 5, Damien Tesarek, York, 37-11; 6, Connor Fulmer, Hol, 34-10
Discus — 1, Joseph Stein, NW, 149-0; 2, Andrew Englund, Hol, 148-10; 3, Austin Lutkemeier, Min, 148-8; 4, Braydon Power, Has, 145-3; 5, Max Denson, Bow, 144-11; 6, Luke Porter, STP, 144-1
Pole vault — 1, Coy Wardyn, Bow, 14-0; 1, Caleb Vokes, NW, 14-0; 1, Rylan Landin, Hol, 14-0; 4, Brayden Wegrzyn, York, 13-6; 4, Braden Ham, Hol, 13-6; 4, Jaren Moore, Hol, 13-6
High jump — 1, Nolan Studley, Has, 6-3; 2, Parker Ablott, Has, 6-3; 3, Ethan Ramaekers, Aur, 6-1; 4, Trevor Retzlaff, NW, 5-11; 5, Owen Schulte, NW, 5-11; 6, Joel Shafer, STP, 5-7
Long jump — 1, Carsen Staehr, Aur, 22-11 1/2; 2, Truman Ryan, CC, 21-5; 3, Julian Hernandez, Aur, 20-11; 4, Jonah Paulsen, STP, 20-7 3/4; 5, Corbin Kyes, CC, 20-3; 6, Antonio Calderon, AC, 20-2
Triple jump — 1, Carsen Staehr, Aur, 45-0 1/4; 2, Jonah Paulsen, STP, 43-8 1/4; 3, Jack Trausch, AC, 42-11; 4, Truman Ryan, CC, 42-11 1/2; 5, Treshaun Beed, Aur, 41-11; 6, Clark Brown, CC, 41-8
100 — 1, Grant Trausch, AC, 11.09; 2, Koby Nachtigal, Aur, 11.17; 3, Greg Pruitt, Has, 11.18; 4, Cruz Safranek, Bow, 11.23; 5, Gage Sack, STP, 11.35; 6, Victor Isele, NW, 11.50
200 — 1, Grant Trausch, AC, 22.33; 2, Carsen Staehr, Aur, 22.70; 3, Koby Nachtigal, Aur, 22.72; 4, Gage Sack, STP, 23.17; 5, Kristopher Johnson, York, 23.84; 6, Tyson Dvorak, Aur, 23.86
400 — 1, Tegan Lemkau, NW, 50.78; 2, Carsen Staehr, Aur, 50.93; 3, Chris Medlock, NW, 51.69; 4, Antonio Calderon, AC, 51.72; 5, Tyson Neely, Bow, 53.37; 6, Alex Brais, Min, 54.04
800 — 1, Lucas Gautier, Aur, 2:00.21; 2, Kian Botts, NW, 2:01.93; 3, Nikolas Clement, Hol, 2:02.57; 4, Logan Brooks, Has, 2:03.98; 5, Marv Robinson, Has, 2:06.17; 6, Austin Wood, CC, 2:07.03
1,600 — 1, Austin Carrera, Has, 4:37.94; 2, Evan Struss, Has, 4:39.30; 3, Noah Osmond, Bow, 4:39.43; 4, Lucas Gautier, Aur, 4:42.36; 5, Carter Harsin, Min, 4:43.50; 6, Diego Chojolan, Has, 4:44.95
3,200 — 1, Austin Carrera, Has, 10:04.66; 2, Colin Pinneo, York, 10:16.63; 3, Noah Osmond, Bow, 10:19.02; 4, Justin Golus, Hol, 10:25.36; 5, Gabe Zarraga, York, 10:33.62; 6, Nolan Albers, Has, 10:42.20
110 hurdles — 1, Tyler Carroll, CC, 14.37; 2, Trevor Retzlaff, NW, 15.42; 3, Zach Fleischer, AC, 15.85; 4, Zane Eggleston, Bow, 16.06; 5, Alex Portillo, NW, 16.10; 6, Chase Harper, AC, 18.70
300 hurdles — 1, Tyler Carroll, CC, 38.70; 2, Zane Eggleston, Bow, 40.87; 3, Tanner Gibb, Min, 40.91; 4, Alex Portillo, NW, 40.92; 5, Trevor Retzlaff, NW, 43.18; 6, Bradyn Hazen, STP, 43.64
400 relay — 1, Central City 43.75; 2, Hastings (Campbell, Pruitt, Nonneman, Buhlke) 43.85; 3, Northwest 43.87; 4, Aurora 44.07; 5, St. Paul 45.19; 6, Minden (Brais, Gibb, Glanzer, Ryan) 45.86
1,600 relay — 1, Northwest 3:29.39; 2, Hastings (Campbell, Block, Pruitt, Nonneman) 3:29.56; 3, Minden (Brais, Boudreau, Gibb, Holsten) 3:32.43; 4, Aurora 3:34.48; 5, St. Paul 3:39.05; 6, Broken Bow 3:41.02
3,200 relay — 1, Hastings (Brooks, Block, Struss, Chojolan) 8:17.71; 2, Aurora 8:20.11; 3, Northwest 8:24.68; 4, Minden (Harsin, Jameson, Brais, Boudreau) 8:31.03; 5, St. Paul 8:50.04; 6, Broken Bow 8:51.83
Girls team scores
1, Northwest 115; 2, Aurora 77; 3, Hastings 71; 4, York 53; 5, Minden 50 1/2; 6, Adams Central 47 1/2; 7, Holdrege 43; 8, Central City 30; 9, Broken Bow 23; 10, St. Paul 16
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, Addison Cotton, York, 38-9 1/2; 2, Kelly Erwin, York, 37-6; 3, Lauryn Haggadone, York, 37-5 1/2; 4, Ella Jacobson, Hol, 37-3 1/2; 5, Reyse Zobel, NW, 36-10 1/2; 6, Gabrielle Rooks, Hol, 36-2 1/2
Discus — 1, Ella Jacobson, Hol, 115-3; 2, Taylor Schaaf, Bow, 111-2; 3, Gabriell Rooks, Hol, 109-2; 4, Janae Marten, Bow, 107-10; 5, Reyse Zobel, NW, 107-7; 6, Kyla Sybrandts, NW, 107-4
Pole vault — 1, Bradie Medina, Hol, 12-0; 2, Amarae Krafka, NW, 11-6; 3, Kaitlyn Jewett, Hol, 11-0; 4, Megyn Scott, AC, 10-6; 4, Kyra Ray, NW, 10-6; 6, Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 10-0; 6, Chloe Koch, York, 10-0; 6, Erin Michalski, Hol, 10-0
High jump — 1, Makenna Starkey, Min, 5-2; 1, Tessa Scheer, NW, 5-2; 3, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 5-0; 4, Haylee Brandt, NW, 4-10; 4, Makenna Betty, Min, 4-10; 4, Kinsie Land, Min, 4-10; 4, Brooke Baker, AC, 4-10; 4, Jenna Carlson, Aur, 4-10
Long jump — 1, Abigail Kendall, Has, 16-1; 2, Keyara Caspar, NW, 16-0 1/2; 3, Hallie Rutherford, CC, 15-10; 4, Reagan Ashby, Aur, 15-5 3/4; 5, Kehlanee Bengston, Aur, 15-5; 6, Addison Fahrnbruch, Aur, 15-2 3/4
Triple jump — 1, Addison Fahrnbruch, Aur, 35-11 1/2; 2, Savanna James, Aur, 34-11; 3, Hallie Rutherford, CC, 34-10 1/4; 4, Keyara Caspar, NW, 34-0; 5, Jenna Jakubowski, STP, 33-5 1/2; 6, Kashia Dandridge, NW, 33-3 1/2
100 — 1, Avyn Urbanski, NW, 12.20; 2, Hannah Satterly, Has, 12.61; 3, Kyra Ray, NW, 12.65; 4, Emma Harb, NW, 12.84; 5, MaKenzie Nollette, Has, 13.08; 6, Jayke Krueger, Aur, 13.11
200 — 1, Avyn Urbanski, NW, 25.43; 2, Reagan Fousek, CC, 26.51; 3, Ariel Tubbs, Has, 26.65; 4, Madelyn Brown, Aur, 26.66; 5, Morgan Trausch, AC, 26.81; 6, Hannah Satterly, Has, 27.04
400 — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 59.55; 2, Jordyn Slagle, Aur, 1:01.05; 3, Annie Trausch, AC, 1:01.36; 4, Makenna Starkey, Min, 1:01.40; 5, Elaina McHargue, CC, 1:03.37; 6, Maren Chapin, Bow, 1:04.10
800 — 1, Emily Stutzman, Hol, 2:23.79; 2, Kendal Wineteer, Aur, 2:25.70; 3, Kamden Sack, STP, 2:26.13; 4, Elaina McHargue, CC, 2:26.18; 5, Cailey Faust, York, 2:28.21; 6, Halle Quinn, Bow, 2:29.50
1,600 — 1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 5:22.64; 2, Kelyn Henry Perlich, Has, 5:36.63; 3, Ella Eggleston, Aur, 5:38.89; 4, Karli Shoemaker, Has, 5:43.14; 5, Jessie Hurt, Min, 5:44.13; 6, Catherine Lehn, AC, 5:44.17
3,200 — 1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 11:36.94; 2, Lainey Benson, Has, 12:34.42; 3, Olivia Chapman, NW, 12:42.42; 4, Emory Conrad, York, 12:57.13; 5, MaKinley Tobey, Bow, 13:29.15; 6, Jaycee Staples, Bow, 13:36.78
100 hurdles — 1, Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 14.94; 2, Mattie Kamery, Min, 15.30; 3, Myla Emery, Min, 16.01; 4, Megyn Scott, AC, 16.21; 5, Suzie Wieland, NW, 16.45; 6, Eva Fahrnbruch, Aur, 16.49
300 hurdles — 1, Eva Fahrnbruch, Aur, 47.39; 2, Mattie Kamery, Min, 47.66; 3, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 47.98; 4, Brooklyn Beck, NW, 48.01; 5, Zoie Turman, Has, 49.60; 6, Myla Emery, Min, 49.61
400 relay — 1, Northwest 49.54; 2, Hastings (Tubbs, Nollette, Kendall, Satterly) 50.31; 3, Aurora 50.57; 4, Central City 52.74; 5, York 53.35; 6, Minden (Starkey, Cardenas, Houchin, Betty) 54.10
1,600 relay — 1, Adams Central (Trausch, Fish, Scott, Mousel) 4:07.65; 2, Aurora 4:09.10; 3, Minden (Emery, Madriz-Navarette, Kamery, Starkey) 4:14.22; 4, Hastings (Katzberg, Satterly, Beckby, Nollette) 4:17.42; 5, St. Paul 4:21.37; 6, Holdrege 4:21.94
3,200 relay — 1, Hastings (Shoemaker, Mick, Beckby, Henry Perlich) 10:03.27; 2, Broken Bow 10:04.41; 3, St. Paul 10:09.50; 4, Northwest 10:27.34; 5, Minden (Cardenas, Betty, Rehtus, Donley) 11:44.63