As Libby Landgren hit a 3-point shot with 6:30 left in the second quarter, she gave the Hastings Tigers their largest lead against Kearney Catholic at 18-14, but turnovers and lost rebounds eventually doomed the Tigers.
Class C-1 No. 7 Kearney Catholic (5-1) defeated Hastings (2-1) 48-45 on Friday.
“We lost the battles of the ball,” Hastings coach Greg Mays said. “There were bumps and there were grinds and they caught the ball and we didn’t. They passed the ball better. It was just passing and catching. When we had ahold the ball and they had ahold of the ball I thought we were the better team, but when it was loose they were better and they beat us on it.”
Hastings committed 19 turnovers compared to 12 for Kearney Catholic.
Seven of those Tiger turnovers came in the second quarter, including on three consecutive possessions around the time the Stars took the lead.
Senior Libby Landgren led the Tigers with 16 points. Also scoring for Hastings were KK Laux with 11, McKinsey Long with 8, Maddie Hilgendorf with 8, and Emma Landgren with 2.
For the Stars, Liv Nore led all scorers with 17 points. Also scoring for Kearney Catholic were Jenna Kruse with 4, Callie Squires with 5, Kyla Reifenrath with 6, Lexi Keim with 1, Aibrey Mandernach with 6 and Ashley Keck with 9.
Keck hit a buzzer-beating half court 3-pointer to end the third quarter. Her shot tied the game at 34-34.
The tough competition continues for the previously undefeated Tigers.
Mays’ squad will travel to Class B No. 3 York on Saturday and then travel to No. 1 and defending state champion Elkhorn North, the team the Tigers narrowly lost to in a district final in February, on Tuesday.
Both York and Elkhorn North were 4-0 going into play on Friday.
“The next two teams are every bit this good and better,” he said. “They’re very good teams. We’ll look at York tonight and see, but we’ve got stuff that we’ve got to do for us. When we touch rebounds we’ve got to finish them. When we go to make a pass we’ve got to make a strong pass and get it there and then we’ve got to catch it. We’ve got some fundamental things to concentrate on (Saturday).”