Good shooting and some in-your-face defense got the Hastings High girls’ basketball team back on the right track Tuesday.
The Tigers sped to a 14-point early lead and closed with a 43-19 victory over Grand Island Northwest at The Jungle gym.
The win came on the heels of the Tigers’ 41-18 loss to Omaha Skutt.
“We needed a win. I just kept telling the girls that the lid’s got to come off the basket at some time,” said Tiger coach Greg Mays.
The rims opened up for the Tigers, especially in the first half when they shot 52% from the floor (11-for-21).
“Against Skutt we took good shots and not enough of them went in. And they kind of let that bother them. Tonight we were all about right now,” Mays said.
Meanwhile, Northwest couldn’t buy a bucket. Hastings held the Vikings to just three points in the first quarter. GINW garnered only two points in the second period.
Three Hastings starters enjoyed outstanding shooting performances. Libby Landgren and McKinsey Long led with 13 points each. KK Laux collected nine points from three-point land.
Landgren shot 54% from the floor (6-for-11). Long closed with 50% accuracy (5-for-10). Laux made three of her six long bombs.
“They’ve kind of been leading us all year,” Mays said, referring to Landgren and Long. “KK hit some big ones for us, which is kind of her deal. I also thought she stayed within herself and kept her composure.”
The Tigers opened the game red hot, getting out to a 6-0 start. Then Hastings built an 11-1 lead halfway through the initial period.
Northwest didn’t make a basket until the three-minute mark of the first quarter.
The second quarter showed more of the Tigers’ dominance. Hastings started the period by scoring eight unanswered points. HHS hustled its way to a 28-5 halftime bulge.
In the fourth quarter, the Tiger offense went into a passing game that emphasized burning up the clock more than scoring.
“We were up 20. We could run that until (Northwest) gambled. The girls did a pretty good job of that,” Mays said.
Northwest’s low scoring contrasted the way the Vikings shot lights out in their conference tournament.
“They hit tons of those shots last week to win the Central Conference. They buried them. So we were real conscious of that,” Mays said.
GINW (8-10).................3 2 10 4 — 19
HHS (8-9)..................17 11 6 11 — 43
GINW (19)
Avyn Urbanek 4, Reba Mader 4, Whitney Loman 2, Madison Cushing 5, Makinzi Havranek 2, Kylie Casperson 2.
HHS (43)
KK Laux 9, Libby Landgren 13, McKinsey Long 13, Emma Synek 3, Emma Landgren 1, Jessalyn Quintero 4.