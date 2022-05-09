Hastings placed fourth in the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference tennis meet it hosted Saturday.
The Tigers scored nine total points. McCook took the conference title with 26 points. Scottsbluff was second with 20, North Platte was third (14) and Gering fifth.
Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley went 4-0 in her matchups and took the No. 1 singles title. Hastings’ No. 1 singles player Cara Ansbach went 1-3 to place fourth. Ansbach defeated McCook’s Joslyn Hammond, who finished second.
McCook’s No. 2 singles player Carsyn Craig also went 4-0. Hastings’ Keira Erickson finished second at 3-1.
McCook swept the doubles titles. At No. 1, Abby Johnson and Carsyn Craig went 4-0. Hastings’ Delaney Choate and Bianca Truong went 1-3, defeating Gering’s Camille Newman and Maia Swan, who went 0-4.
The Bisons’ No. 2 team, Carley Peters and Jaci Meyers, and No. 3 doubles, Rowen Wiemers and Lacy Stewart, both went 4-0. Hastings’ No. 2 doubles, Lexi Benson and Lexie Schultz, finished fourth. Hastings’ Meeka Francis and Jasmine Truong went 1-3.