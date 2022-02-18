OMAHA — The Hastings wrestling team has relied on its three leaders throughout the season. Braiden Kort, Landon Weidner and Jett Samuelson have risen to the occasion every time they've taken the mat this season.
The Tigers' trio entered the state tournament with unbeaten records on the resume, and going into state championship Saturday, those records are still intact.
All three won their semifinals matches to advance to the finals, which begin Saturday at 3 p.m.
"They've all had great seasons so far; the goal all year has been for those guys to make finals and win championships, and we're one step closer to doing that," said HHS head coach Nolan Laux. "Each one was great (Friday night), so we're very happy."
For Kort and Weidner, this year's trip to the state championship match is about redemption. The two lost their title matches in their respective weight classes, and that defeat left a feeling they do not plan on feeling again.
"It makes me work harder. When I think about that, I'm like, 'That's not going to happen this year. This is my year,' " Kort said.
Kort, a junior, has back-to-back silver medals, both of which came when he was with Adams Central. Now a Tiger, he believes he's at the top of his game.
"I definitely feel way more confident than I have the last two years. I'm with a new team and I'm having more fun," he said. "During my match, I'm not as nervous because I've been here for two years. I know my talent and what I can do on the mat, it's more fun, and I'm more confident."
Kort said his teammates push him to be better every day, and he believes that can get him over the hump and push him to bring home that elusive gold medal.
"Hopefully this year I can actually get the job done in the finals, unlike the past two years," Kort said. "I think this is the year I can actually do that because I've put way more effort into this season; after getting second twice, it just really hurts. All I want is that first place."
Weidner gave credit to Samuelson, his practice room partner. He believes Samuelson has him prepared to exorcise his state finals demons and bring home a championship.
"Getting runner up sucks, so I work really hard. My partner, Jett, and I, we outwork each other every day," Weidner said. "I look for us to win titles together...He beats me up quite often and I beat him up quite often. It's fun and it makes us both better."
"I can't think of any greater honor than wrestling with Landon Weidner," Samuelson said. "That kid has unbelievable talent. From sophomore year to now, I would not be here if not for him. He has pushed me day in and day out during wrestling practice. It's great having him as a partner and I could not be more grateful."
As for Samuelson, making the finals is a dream that dates back to when he was too young to be on the mat with the big kids.
"Ever since I was little coming down here and watching my cousins wrestle, I've always dreamed of being here Saturday night, wrestling in front of the cameras," he said. "Since the beginning of the season, I thought it could be a possibility. I don't want to say it's the completion of a dream because I still have one left, but it's an amazing feeling."
The Tigers had three others in the semifinals, but all three lost their matches to Bennignton wrestlers. Hastings entered the night trailing by 1 1/2 points in the team race, but now the Badgers lead the Tigers by 32 1/2 points.
"We knew our matchups with Bennignton were going to be tight ones with quality kids, but I thought we competed hard," Laux said.
Minden's freshmen duo also rank into a buzzsaw, as both dropped their semifinals matches. Orrin Kuehn lost his in overtime, while Robert Nelson was pinned. Both have already clinched medals and will wrestle for placing Saturday morning.
Semifinals
106 — Cadyn Coyle (43-8), Bennington, dec. Cameron Brumbaugh (37-7), Hastings; 4-2
113 — Kael Lauridsen (46-2), Bennington, pinned Hunter Anderson (41-6), Hastings; 1:44
120 — Connor Ritonya (51-3), Bennington, pinned Robert Nelson (40-12), Minden; 5:34
126 — Braiden Kort (48-0), Hastings, dec. Ely Oldberding (51-2), Fort Calhoun; 5-1
132 — Cyrus Wells (41-3), Broken Bow, TB Orrin Kuehn (41-9), Minden; 2-1
138 — AJ Parrish (43-6), Bennington, pinned Elijah Johnson (36-14), Hastings; 1:54
152 — Landon Weidner (42-0), Hastings, pinned Caden Corcoran (33-4), Ralston; 5:28
160 — Jett Samuelson (41-0), Hastings, pinned Ashton Schafer (33-9), Boone Central; 2:49
Consolation third round
120 — Tucker Adams (33-15), Hastings, SV Daven Naylor (36-10), Lexington; 6-1
182 — Hunter Fredrickson (27-16), Minden, pinned Tyler Weeda (15-7), Boys Town; 0:36
195 — Oaklyn Smith (30-11), Hastings, dec. Josh Adkins (33-7), Plattsmouth; 2-0
285 — Tyler Pavelka (31-12), Adams Central, dec. Zach Protaskey (19-12), Elkhorn North; 6-2