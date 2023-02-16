OMAHA — For three Hastings seniors, Friday night will be a night unlike any other in their wrestling careers.
Braiden Kort, Landon Weidner and Tucker Adams have been wrestling together since they were young kids, and now, they’ll share the biggest stage in Nebraska prep wrestling, as the three will be vying for spots in the state championship.
All three advanced to the semifinals after going 2-0 in the first day of the Class B state tournament in Omaha, guaranteeing a spot on the medal stand in the process.
“We’ve been traveling since we were young, so it’s pretty cool that we can all be in the semifinals at state together; it means a lot,” said Weidner. “We love the sport and it’s just fun to us. We’re just here to have fun, wrestle, and win.”
Weidner started his day with a 15-0 tech fall in the first round, and then followed with a 7-0 decision in the quarterfinals. Despite the big wins, he wasn’t thrilled with the way he performed.
“I’m not proud of my performances, but I’ll fix that (Friday) in my match. I’ll get it done Friday night and be in the finals again and hopefully get another state title,” he said. “I just have to keep wrestling how I wrestle and move my feet and get to my attacks to score as many points as I can, and then I won’t have any problems. I didn’t do that in my first two matches.”
“That’s good on him to recognize that — even though he didn’t give up any points or anything. It wasn’t to his standard, but (Friday) will be better,” said HHS head coach Nolan Laux.
Weidner won the state championship last season and is looking like he will be back in the finals to defend his title. He’ll have to defeat Blair’s Yoan Camejo in the semifinals to get to the championship match. Camejo is 41-7 on the year with a loss to Weidner at state duals.
Kort has been in the finals each of the previous three years, and now he’s one win away from going back. He recorded a pin in the first round and then notched a 15-4 major decision in the quarterfinals.
“He wrestled well; he just continues to score points,” Laux said of Kort. “He’s not just worried about advancing to the semis, he’s worried about dominating.”
Like Weidner, Kort drew another Blair wrestler in the semifinals. He’ll square off with Luke Frost, who is 39-18 this year.
Adams followed suit with a dominant win in the first round, recording a 15-0 tech fall. He then edged out an 8-5 decision to move on to the semifinals, where he’ll wrestle O’Neill’s John Aiden (37-2).
“Tucker wrestled well. He wrestled a very smart match and got himself into the semis, which is awesome,” the HHS coach said.
Hastings was just seconds away from adding a fourth semifinalist. Cameron Brumbaugh had a 5-3 lead in his quarterfinal match before Tyson Brown of Blair scored four points in the final seven seconds to steal a 7-5 win from Brumbaugh’s grasp. Laux is confident Brumbaugh and the other Tigers that lost on Thursday will bounce back on Friday and record some wins.
“(Brumbaugh will) wrestle back tough; he’s been here before,” the coach said. “Some of those younger, it’s their first time being here, so you look for them to win some matches on the back end as well.”
Minden will also be represented on Friday night, as Orrin Kuehn is set to compete in his second consecutive semifinals.
“It feels good to be in the semis, but I know I still have work to get to where I want to be,” Kuehn said.
Kuehn improved to 47-4 on the year after recording a 10-0 major decision and a pin. But after losing in last year’s semifinals, Kuehn will be motivated to get past Fort Calhoun’s Ely Oberding (45-3).
“It motivates me a lot. It’s going to be different this time,” said the Minden sophomore. “I can’t get lazy on my feet. I just have to wrestle my match; I can’t get lazy like I did the last time against him.”
Another thing that has Kuehn motivated is the support he and the Whippets have received from the community.
“We have a lot of people here this week,” he said. “Quite a few of them don’t even have wrestlers wrestling, so it means a lot to have the community show up.”
First round
106 pounds — Talon Belding (22-17), Beatrice, SV Emmett Kelley (32-14), Hastings; 6-4
113 — Karsten Hohm (31-13), Aurora, dec. Harrison Reed (26-17), Minden; 3-1
113 — Daylen Naylor (30-5), Lexington, pinned Zane Thomsen (22-19), Hastings; 1:08
120 — Chance Houser (19-2), Scottsbluff, maj. dec. Cade Harsin (35-17) Minden; 14-2
120 — Braiden Kort (41-1), Hastings pinned Ben Bouaphakeo (30-23), Bennington; 2:53
126 — Koltdyn Heath (43-7), Minden dec. Nikolas Rotella (37-12), Omaha Skutt; 5-4
126 — Tucker Adams (36-3), Hastings tech fall Lesnier Gomez (30-20), Crete; 15-0
132 — Cameron Brumbaugh (34-8), Hastings maj. dec. Collin Mangnall (25-24), Beatrice; 12-0
138 — Orrin Kuehn (46-4), Minden maj. dec. Cristian Ramos (28-7), Omaha Skutt; 10-0
145 — Tristan Campbell (31-11), McCook, maj. dec. Jaden Meyer (26-19), Hastings; 11-2
160 — Landon Weidner (41-0), Hastings, tech fall Jason Hernandez (27-17), Lexington; 15-0
182 — Clayton Lindley (29-7), Omaha Skutt, pinned Braxton Janda (33-16), Minden; 4:54
182 — Josiah Mobley (42-5), Scottsbluff, tech fall Zander Lockling (18-20), Hastings; 15-0
285 — Daulton Kuehn (43-6), Minden pinned Dawson Thorne (11-14), Nebraska City; 0:59
Second round
120 — Braiden Kort (42-1), Hastings maj. dec. Logan Stephens (35-14), Ogallala; 15-4
126 — Grady Meyer (36-14), Wahoo dec. Koltdyn Heath (43-8), Minden; 16-9
126 — Tucker Adams (37-3), Hastings dec. Tristan Reinke (34-6), Beatrice; 8-5
132 — Tyson Brown (35-15), Blaur dec. Cameron Brumbaugh (34-9), Hastings; 7-5
138 — Orrin Kuehn (47-4), Minden pinned Ian Arends (30-18), Northwest; 1:02
160 — Landon Weidner (42-0), Hastings dec. Dalton Rhoten (43-14), Bennington; 7-0
285 — Kadence Velde (32-8), York dec. Daulton Kuehn (43-7), Minden; 3-2