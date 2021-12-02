The Hastings wrestling team has high goals for the end of the season, so it wanted to come out strong in the season opener in front of the home crowd. So when Class A foe Kearney began the dual with back-to-back first-period pins, the Jungle grew a little quieter inside the HHS gymnasium.
That didn’t last long.
The wins started rolling one after another for Hastings, and with each victory the crowd roared louder. The Tigers won 10 of the final 12 matches to notch a dominating 52-21 victory over Kearney.
“This was a good win. Kearney is a very good program, so anytime you get a win against them that’s great,” said HHS head coach Nolan Laux. “I thought overall we wrestled really well and wrestled in great position. Just very minor details are the difference between winning big matches on the varsity side. But even the matches we lost on the varsity side, we were right there; there were just little things we need to clean up.”
“I feel like we have a good lineup coming into this year,” said HHS’ Landon Weidner. “We have high expectations as a team.”
The Hastings roster consists of seven wrestlers that competed at the state meet last season, and six of those grapplers came away with wins on Thursday night. The only two losses HHS suffered after the initial two pins were in a 4-3 decision and a third-period pin, when Hastings’ Tucker Adams pushed state runner-up Archer Heelan to a 2-2 tie until the final minute of the 120-pound match.
Even in the four losses on the night, Laux said the positives far outweighed the criticisms.
“We go through very tough work leading up to the season, and we know that we’re going to be in shape and that we’re going to be able to push people and that we’re doing things right,” he said.
There were a few wrestlers making their first appearances in the Tiger singlets, including Braiden Kort, who transferred from Adams Central after notching back-to-back runner up finishes. Kort, HHS’ 126-pounder, feels like he left a few points on the mat, just missing out on a major decision, but he still came away with an 11-4 win in his HHS debut.
“It feels good to get the win,” Kort said. “We beat them by a decent amount — we should have had more points; in my match I should have got a major. But it felt good to come out on top and get a nice win with new teammates.”
Kort said he knew a lot of the Hastings wrestlers before this season, as they were on the same team in youth wrestling. So it didn’t take long for the transfer to find solid chemistry with his new team. In fact, Kort was one of the three captains that met Kearney’s leaders at the middle of the mat.
“He gets along great with all of the guys...he’s been very receptive,” Laux said of Kort. “He’s always looking to get better. I don’t have a bad thing to say about Braiden Kort. He’s a very hard worker and does things right.”
“I think I’m fitting in pretty well,” Kort said.
Kort and Landon Weidner (152) are both coming off of silver medal finishes from last season. Weidner was in complete control of his match, recording an 18-1 tech fall in the second period. To say that his loss in the finals is a motivator may be an understatement.
“Last year’s runner-up will drive me, and I know it’ll drive (Kort),” Weidner said. “I don’t want to get second again; I want to be on top of the podium.”
In all, Blaine Hamik (220), Jacob Lopez (285), Hunter Anderson (113), Markus Miller (132), Elijah Johnson (138), and Jett Samuelson (160) all recorded pins on Thursday. After the Tigers fell behind 12-0, Oaklyn Smith, another Adams Central transfer, earned Hastings’ first win of the season with a 4-3 decision. Hamik and Lopez followed quickly with first-period pins to give HHS a 15-12 advantage.
Cameron Brumbaugh finished the 106-pound match with a 17-1 tech fall before Anderson got his pin in the second period. HHS took complete control of the dual almost as quickly as it fell behind at the beginning of the night.
Weidner said the inexperienced wrestlers in the lineup are quickly becoming strong assets that give the Tigers a solid squad from top-to-bottom. He and Kort aren’t afraid to say they’re expecting a lot out of themselves and the team as a whole.
“Hopefully we’ll have two state champions out of us (Weidner and Kort), and maybe a few more from others on the team.”
“We’re looking for the state championship,” Kort said. “We’re working hard; we’re going to work our butts off to try and get it.”
Laux knows how high his team is aiming this season, and he knows what it takes to lead a team that has captured the ultimate goal. It was only two seasons ago he led the Tigers to their first state championship since 1988. Laux knows it takes a relentless work ethic to be the team standing atop the podium, but he’s not about to doubt his squad.
“They’ll tell you their expectations are to be at the top. We’re looking to be competitive in every match we’re in,” Laux said. “We’ll see a heavy Class A schedule, but we believe we can compete with anybody. Expectations are very high. We have a really good group of juniors and seniors that will keep that standard high.”
Hastings 52, Kearney 21
170 — Tate Kuchera, Kear, over Conner Wademan, HHS, (Fall 1:19)
182 — Riley Johnson, Kear, over Zander Lockling, HHS, (Fall 0:32)
195 — Oaklyn Smith, HHS, over Lane Kovarik, Kear, (Dec 4-3)
220 — Blaine Hamik, HHS, over Noah Molina, Kear, (Fall 1:23)
285 — Jacob Lopez, HHS, over Brandon Moore, Kear, (Fall 1:15)
106 — Cameron Brumbaugh, HHS, over Tavean Miller, Kear, (TF 17-1 2:52)
113 — Hunter Anderson, HHS, over Kaedun Goodman, Kear, (Fall 3:32)
120 — Archer Heelan, Kear, over Tucker Adams, HHS, (Fall 4:52)
126 — Braiden Kort, HHS, over Jackson Lavene, Kear, (Dec 11-4)
132 — Markus Miller, HHS, over Ayden Olson, Kear, (Fall 2:15)
138 — Elijah Johnson, HHS, over Perry Swarm, Kear, (Fall 3:46)
145 — Sam Nachtigal, Kear, over Blake Kile, HHS, (Dec 4-3)
152 — Landon Weidner, HHS, over Jakob Ransdell, Kear, (TF 18-1 4:00)
160 — Jett Samuelson, HHS, over Nick Sutton, Kear, (Fall 4:42)