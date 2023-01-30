Hastings Tribune
PAPILLION — Hastings High beat Class A’s fifth- and ninth-ranked teams on the way to the team championship at Saturday’s Monarch Duals.
The Class B No. 6 Tigers beat No. 9 Papillion-LaVista South 44-26 in the semifinals and fifth-rated Papio 38-30 in the finals.
HHS won five matches in a row from 138-pounds to 170 to ensure a first-place finish over the host Monarchs. Drake Anderson, Jaden Meyer, Elijah Johnson and Landon Weidner collected 23 team points in the stretch, and the Tigers survived two pins at 182 and 195 to hang on for the victory.
In the semifinals, the Tigers broke a 12-12 tie with four straight match victories, beginning with a forfeit. Tucker Adams scored a tech fall, Cameron Brumbaugh a pin, and Anderson a decision. Johnson and Weidner finished off the Titans with a pair of pins.
Weidner finished a true 5-0 on the day to push his season mark to 35-0 as the top-rated 160-pounder in Class B.
Braiden Kort (120), Adams (126), Anderson (138), Johnson (152),and Blaine Hamik (285) were also undefeated on the day.
Warcat invite: Carter Auten at 126, Brooks Armstrong at 152, and Jake Hodson at 195 were all champions for the host team.
Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn swept the 132-pound title and remained undefeated. Hunter Fredrickson (182) and Kaleb Roe (285) were runners-up. Braden Erickson (113), Miles Kohmetscher (195) and Alex Rutt (220) finished third for the sixth-place Blue Devils.
Gavin Patterson (106) and Graiden Ritner (138) were champions for Wilcox-Hildreth. Brody Patterson (126) placed second.
Franklin had six top-three finishes. Carter Trambly (106), No. 6 Grant Haussermann (120), Keller Twohig (132) and Cauy Twohig (138) were each runners-up.
Southern Nebraska Conference: Fillmore Central won the team championship behind six individual gold medalists. The Panthers scored 170 1/2 points.
Defending state champion and top-ranked Alexander Schademann kept his unbeaten mark intact with a 3-0 day at 138 pounds. No. 3 Travis Meyer (142), No. 6 Aiden Hinrichs (152), No. 6 Treven Stassines (160), Jackson Turner (182) and No. 5 Markey Hinrichs (285) were also atop their brackets.
Thayer Central placed fourth with 100 points. Triston Wells (120) and top-ranked Gunner Mumford (170) place first. Fourth-ranked Cameron Schulte (182) and No. 6 Cold Vorderstrasse (195) were runners-up. Sixth-ranked Colter Sinn (106) was third.
Doniphan-Trumbull invite: Tycen Breckner won the 195-pound weight class. Breckner went 3-0, scoring all pins. Zayden Delgado was runner-up at 138 pounds and Haydan Smith third at 113.
St. Cecilia’s Thomas Thomas finished third at 195 pounds. His two victories were falls.
Prep girls wrestling
Central Conference meet
SEWARD — Adams Central scored its first Central Conference champion in the program’s two-year existence.
Freshman Kayden Sipp won the gold at 130 pounds by going 3-0 on Saturday. Sipp, who is 25-1 on the year and ranked second in her class, registered two pins and a tech fall, taking the title from No. 6 Kehlanee Bengston of Aurora.
Grace Wioskowski was runner-up at the 120-pound weight class for the fifth-place Patriots. Wioskowski pinned her semifinal opponent — her first match of the day in the small bracket — before falling to Columbus Lakeview’s Lacy Lemburg by 5-0 decision in the final. Lemburg (30-2) is ranked second in the state.
Claire Hemberger also took second place for the Patriots. Hemberger reached the 235-pound final via pin in 33 seconds before falling to Crete’s Alexa Ramirez in the third round.
Kaley Waite (125) and Esmeralda Aguirre (100) both finished in third place.
Waite, who was a runner-up at 120 last season, was pinned in the semifinals Saturday. But responded with a sudden victory and win by decision to cap the day. Aguirre pinned Crete’s Addison Woods in the third-place match.
In fourth place for a second straight year was Kira Ahlers (190). Brooklyn Graffe (155) also finished fourth.
Warcat invite: Franklin edged Superior by one point for the invite title. Red Cloud/Blue Hill was third and Harvard fifth.
Ellie Shaver led the first-place Flyers with gold at 110 pounds. Both of her wins were pins. Sierra Bloos was runner-up at 140 pounds and Alexa Goosic third at 115.
Both of Superior’s competing wrestlers were champions. Cheyenne Stacy won the 115 title and Carlee Hinz the 140 crown. They were a combined 6-0, all were pins.
Fifth-ranked Patricia Arroyo led the host Warcats with gold at 120 pounds. She recorded a pair of pins. Jerzie Ord was third at 120.
Harvard’s lone wrestler, Maria Perez went 2-1 for second place at 115.
Amherst invite: Minden finished in fourth place, Fillmore Central sixth and Thayer Central 10th.
Fifth-ranked Savannah Koch led the Whippets with a championship at 235 pounds. Koch picked up three pins and a medical forfeit. Aliena Osterbuhr finished second at 126 pounds Cheyenne Vahl was third at 190.
Fillmore Central’s JoLee Gewecke swept the 120-pound weight class for the title. Sarah Turner (110) and Angie Schademann (100) were runners-up.
Doniphan-Trumbull invite: Taylor Baxter (110 pounds) and Alice Chlebounova (135) were both in third place for the host Cardinals.
Prep boys basketball
Adams Central 51, Lakeview 30
YORK — Adams Central won its consolation game at the Central Conference tournament Saturday. The Patriots (9-8) got back above .500 with a balanced scoring effort.
Dylan Janzen and Decker Shestak led the team with 10 points apiece. Tristan Propp had nine points. Jayden Teichmeier and Jack Sughroue added seven points apiece.