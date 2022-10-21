KEARNEY — When Austin Carrera looks back on his sophomore cross country season, there are things he'd like to have handled differently.
For one, the maintenance of his body.
The Hastings Tiger, who put his name on the state radar with a breakout season, learned just how valuable caring for the one utility needed for running is.
Prior to last week's district meet, Carrera was playing basketball and took a hard fall on his right hip.
It cost him the district race — he stood on the side with crutches — and nearly cost him the opportunity to run a second consecutive race at state.
"It's what I get for being immature and messing around," he said Friday following the Class B boys race at the Kearney Country Club.
Carrera ran the race. He finished 13th in a time of 16 minutes and 56 seconds.
That was good enough for a medal. But it wasn't good enough in Carrera's regretful eyes.
"I'm not happy with it," he said. "I just hold myself to such a higher standard than 13th place. I knew I was going to be upset, even if I got fifth place.
"Thirteenth just makes it a lot worse. Now I'm really looking forward to track."
Carrera's year wasn't characterized by one race, not even the state meet. He earned the ranking he aspired from Prep Running Nerd. He improved his placement from last season by 36 spots.
Most of all, he toughed out a preventable injury in the final few weeks of the season.
"He recovered nicely, so we thought we'd give him a shot today since it was the last race of the season," said Hastings coach Christy Kreutzer. "If he needs to recover a little bit, he can do that the next few weeks. I thought he ran really well."
Carrera battled his body and other competitors, ignored the pain neurons firing from his hip to his brain. He stuck with the top grouping — he was in fourth at the 2-mile mark.
"Nothing was going to stop me from racing today," he said. "I feel like I'm a pretty mentally tough person, so I was just pushing through it."
Even injured, Carrera proved himself as one of the top runners in the state.
"Definitely an alright year," Carrera said. "The things I have planned for next year, the times I want to hit, the places I want to get, the summer I want to have ... I'm going to be a whole different athlete next year."
Carrera said Friday he planned to "run like it was (his) last high school race ever."
He's thankful it's not.
That's the case for the majority of the Tigers. Just two runners competing Friday won't return next season. That has Kreutzer, the longtime assistant and first-year head coach, excited.
The boys team accomplished its goal of cracking the top 10 — they were ninth. Diego Chojolan was 34th, Evan Struss 43rd, Kevin Voung 75th and Ray Riley 77th. Juan Ceron Millan, who led the Tigers at districts in Carrera's absence, did not finish due to a hip injury.
"Evan fought through it. He wanted to quit," Kreutzer said. "Good thing I was there. He said if I hadn't been he wouldn't have made it. I told him to stay mentally tough.
"With Juan, our second-best runner, not finishing, I think top 10 is outstanding."
The only two girls competing for Hastings were Kelyn Henry Perlich and Lil Widhlem. They finish back-to-back in 55th and 56th, respectively.
"At least they had each other and kept each other going," Kreutzer said.
Class B boys
Team results
1, Lexington 23; 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic 33; 3, Blair 89; 4, Norris 90; 5, South Sioux City 101
Individual results
1, Riley Boonstra, Norris, 16:14.8; 2, Jayden Ureste, Lexington, 16:29.0; 3, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 16:38.9; 4, Thomas Rice, Skutt, 16:39.3; 5, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 16:44.7; 6, Jack Wade, Skutt, 16:45.4; 7, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lexington, 16:45.8; 8, Alexander Rice, Skutt, 16:47.8; 9, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Lexington, 16:49.9; 10, Gus Lampe, Roncalli, 16:52.5; 11, Wyatt Behrens, Norris, 16:55.4; 12, Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth, 16:55.7; 13, Austin Carrera, Hastings, 16:56.0; 14, Brayden Geiger, Elkhorn, 17:01.8; 15, Colin Standifer, Seward, 17:04.0
Hastings 132
13, Austin Carrera 16:56.0; Diego Chojolan 17:43.9; Evan Struss 17:59.0; Kevin Vuong 18:58.8; Ray Riley 19:03.0
Class B girls
Team results
1, Norris 50; 2, Bennington 69; 3, Elkhorn North 76; 4, Omaha Skutt Catholic 83; 5, York 90
Individual results
1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:13.1.; 2, Atlee Wallman, Norris, 19:43.1; 3, Emma Steffensen, Waverly, 19:52.3; 4, Ellie Thomas, Norris, 19:55.9; 5, Jadyn Scott, Gering, 20:03.5; 6, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 20:05.4; 7, Kendall Zavala, Norris, 20:18.0; 8, Gabriella Westfall, Skutt, 20:22.7; 9, Anika Richards, Skutt, 20:24.1; 10, Karnie Gottschalk, Seward, 20:31.6; 11, Margaret Lickteig, Duchesne, 20:34.8; 12, Gabriela Calderon, Bennington, 20:37.7; 13, Tessa Greisen, Seward, 20:40.7; 14, Jenna Polking, Elkhorn North, 20:46.8; 15, Susana Calmo, Lexington, 20:47.2
Hastings
Kelyn Henry Perlich 22:45.7; Lili Widhelm 22:53.6